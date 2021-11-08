In this article we will be looking at 3 reasons why the Washintong Wizards team won the change from Russell westbrook on the NBA.

1. General defense of the team

At the time of writing, the Wizards are the fifth best defensive team in the league with a 103.1 rating. In their first 11 games, they have limited their enemies to less than 100 points three times, which is in this era that scoring seems to have taken precedence. Playing excellent defense requires many elements.

As for one, you have to train a team well. It’s safe to say that new head coach Wes Unseld Jr. has come up with a set of defensive principles that can be considered top-notch.

2. Kyle Kuzma’s rebound

Kyle Kuzma has been criticized and brandished in recent years, especially by Lakers fans. Much is justified. Kuzma had a lot of bad moves while putting on the Lakers jersey. However, a lot of that is not fair. Kuzma was in a tough spot when LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles.

For whatever reason, it was labeled James and Anthony Davis’ third violin. This is a lot of pressure on someone still looking to develop their game. While he won a title, we can never say for sure that his time in Los Angeles did wonders for his growth.

Now that he’s putting on the Wizards jersey, Kuzma may finally be finding his own balance. There are still indications that Kuzma is exaggerating in trying to become “the star” of the team. But looking at it from a general perspective, Kuzma seems to have calmed down and is simply trying to be a star in his role. Interestingly, he’s doing it by breaking the tables like crazy. At the time of writing, he is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, the highest of his career.

3. The depth of the magicians

Early statistics reveal that the Wizards bench ranked seventh in scoring (37.8 points per game), first in field goal percentage (49.5 percent), third in rebounds (18.7 per game) and first in locks (2.7). This is proof enough of how deep this list is. It’s not just Bradley Beal’s scoring prowess that should get all the praise.

The likes of Montrezl Harrell (who could compete for his second Sixth Man of the Year trophy), Deni Avdija (who has advanced in defense), Raul Neto (who is doing a lot despite having a minimal contract) and rookie. Corey Kispert has played a significant role in the Wizards’ success thus far.