There are many reasons to watch Bellator 268 on Saturday.

Bellator 268 will feature the final two fights of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix before the finals. Corey Anderson is taking on Ryan Bader in the semi-main event, while Vadim Nemkov is defending his Bellator light heavyweight championship against Julius Anglickas.

Anglickas is a late replacement for Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, who had to pull out of the fight due to health reasons, pitting Anglickas (3-0 in Bellator) against Bellator’s most dominant champion at the moment.

That’s not all the show has, however. They have a few big names returning to the Bellator cage, with an interesting prospect or two that people should keep an eye on. That’s why we’re looking at some of the biggest reasons to check out the event.

These are three reasons to watch Bellator 268

Finding out what Benson Henderson and Brent Primus have left

Benson Henderson is eyeing down 38-years-old and is on a two-fight losing streak. Brent Primus is 36-years-old and is four years removed from his victory over Michae Chandler at Bellator NYC to win the lightweight championship due to injury stoppage. Primus has fought only four times since, going .500 in the process. Both men need this win and both men need to prove they’re capable of getting a win over big names. The winner will likely get another top name in the division and the loser could very well be cut.

The last two standing in the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix

It’s either going to be Vadim Nemkov, Julius Anglickas, Ryan Bader, or Corey Anderson as the winner of the Bellator Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. To get to the winner, however, we have to get to the finals. That leaves us with two names of the four. Nemkov or Anglickas and Bader or Anderson? It’s going to be a wild night to see who steps closer to that $ 1 million prize.

Can Karl Albrektsson make noise in the light heavyweight division?

Fans of MMA will know that Rizin had arguably some of the most impressive light heavyweight talents for a time. Nemkov, Jiri Prochazka, and Karl Albrektsson traded wins for a time in the division. Now all three men are elsewhere, with Nemkov the current reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion and Prochazka on a collision course eventually with the UFC light heavyweight champion. That leads only Albrektsson who has yet to fulfill his enormous hype. Does that change on Saturday, in the main event of the prelims?

Bellator 268 takes place on, Oct. 16. Follow along with FanSided for all your news and highlights.