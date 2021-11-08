If you are going to go to a job interview there are simple ways to prepare and surprise the interviewer. Whatever the company, these 3 expert-backed tricks will help you land the job.

You have impressed your future employer with a resume or cover letter. Now they want to talk to you on the phone, Skype or in person.

You can be sure that you are qualified for this job. Now you have to seal the deal facing the dreaded interview.

In general, when doing a job interview it is convenient to prepare for the possible questions and do some preliminary research about the company.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

Some people have innate skills when it comes to presenting themselves to HR managers. Others do not. In any case, you have already made an effort, so you should take some steps to consolidate that work.

Regardless of whether the interview takes place in an office or via the computer screen, the rules for a successful interview are the same if you want to convince the company that you are without a doubt the ideal person for the position.

These are the 3 tricks to pass a job interview that experts prioritize above the rest.

1. Find out about the company and the position you are applying for

People responsible for human resources want to know if the talent is really interested in the company. Therefore, it is likely that one of the questions is related to what is known about the company and why they are interested in the position.

Do not make the mistake of arriving at the interview uninformed, you should always research the company and read its latest news before presenting yourself for an interview.

The opposite denotes a lack of professionalism and, above all, disinterest. Thus, It is important to have read about the entity for which you want to work.

“People read the web page a little over the top, they look at social networks, the job position and little else, but it shows a lot when a candidate comes prepared to one who has done a rather mediocre job,” says Aurora Pulido, expert in professional development.

2. Show confidence

The main objective in a job interview is to show that one is well prepared for the position offered. Therefore, You have to be confident and sure of your personal qualifications.

“If we stammer, look at the ground or are too synthetic when talking about our capabilities, we will show insecurity,” says Rolf Bax, content specialist at CVApp.es.

Nevertheless, it is not advisable to talk too much. In this case, we will be eager to get the job and even disrespectful, he adds.

Of course, have confidence in yourself is not synonymous with being overly familiar with the interviewer nor does it appear that he is a friend.

3. Correctly answer the big question: why should we hire you?

Towards the end of a job interview, the final question is often asked “why should we hire you?” Not answering correctly can sink all the effort made during the interview.

An overly ambiguous or topical answer (“because I’m the best candidate you’ll find”) or a too timid statement (“I don’t know if I’ll be up to the task, but I’m quick to learn and … well …”) can ruin an interview which on the other hand has been great.

JT O’Donnell, founder of Work It Daily, an online platform that helps people overcome their professional obstacles, summarizes them in 3 tips: Be specific in your answer, give examples of your positive impact on previous companies, and strike a balance between trust and humility..

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Gómez Bobillo.