A trio of under-the-radar storylines that are worth knowing prior to UFC 268, including a fight six years in the making.

Mixed martial arts returns to the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City this weekend with a stacked UFC 268 event.

The top of the card features a pair of highly-anticipated rematches as Colby Covington looks to get revenge against his bitter rival Kamaru Usman and Weili Zhang attempts to regain her belt from Rose Namajunas.

The rest of the slate contains several noteworthy storylines as well. Veteran lightweights will finally get to settle the score, an intriguing middleweight makes his UFC debut, and two high-volume strikers faceoff in what could be a classic.

1. Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby green on UFC 268 undercard

It’s been 25 months since we last saw New York native Al Iaquinta inside the octagon. The 34-year-old returns to action in a clash with Bobby Green – a matchup that was once scheduled to occur all the way back in 2015.

A torn ACL forced Green to withdraw from their original booking. Since that time he’s tallied a record of 4-6-1, most recently losing to Rafael Fiziev via decision in August. Meanwhile, Iaquinta has gone 2-3 over the span, including a solid performance versus Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In his UFC 268 pre-fight presser, Iaquinta said his eagerness to fight Green stems from the respect that he has for him.

2. Alex Pereira makes his UFC debut in the featured preliminar

From 2012-2021, Alex Pereira amassed a pro kickboxing record of 33-7, while attaining both the middleweight and light heavyweight belts for GLORY. The 34-year-old also owns a knockout and a decision victory over Israel Adesanya.

Pereira makes his UFC debut at middleweight against a formidable opponent in Andreas Michailidis – who’s 1-1 since joining the promotion last year.

The Brazilian has a little bit of MMA experience. In a seven-month period back in 2015-16, Pereira went 2-1 inside the cage (both wins by TKO). He then returned to the cage last November at LFA 95, recording an opening-round knockout.

3. Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo is a striker’s delight

This main card matchup features two of the top three featherweights when it comes to strikes landed per minute. Burgos and Quarantillo both absorb strikes at a very high rate, making for a can’t miss fight.

In nine UFC appearances, Burgos has 7.29 strikes landed per minute and 6.11 strikes absorbed per minute. Meanwhile, Quarantillo has averaged 7.08 SLPM and 4.33 SAPM in his six UFC bouts.

From its announcement, fans were anxious to see this fight and the stats back the assertion that this is a matchup with Fight of the Night written all over it.

UFC 268 takes place on Nov. 6, live from Madison Square Garden, New York. Follow along with FanSided MMA for all your news and highlights.