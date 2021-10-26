The leading audiovisual content streaming platform has doubled down on its efforts to create more series than ever in recent years, and the justification could be quite simple according to experts.

Sure you have Netflix at home. Either your account or that of a friend or family member. But we can assure you, with almost total security, that there is no Spanish home that does not enjoy Netflix on the television in the living room, a sacred place where the family congregates to enjoy.

And if you have Netflix it means that you watch series. Many series. And not only do you see them but you also discuss them with your parents and with your friends. It is the good thing about the series, that they are more likely to be discussed than the movies.

Having said that, it is time to open the melon, because what we want to talk about today here is the series, since as data expert Victoriano Izquierdo has shown, series released on Netflix in 2021 represent 45% of the new content on the platform.

Most of the titles on @Netflix are still movies (70%) but the trend is clear: more and more TV-Shows are produced every year. 45% of the new titles released this year are TV-Shows compared to 10%, 20 years ago … Analyzed with @graphext + @shivamshaz great datasets https://t.co/kQzRsgSXFt pic.twitter.com/syrJxOXtrA – Victoriano Izquierdo (@victorianoi) October 25, 2021

And the question is that 20 years ago this number dropped to 10%, since in the early 2000s the cinema was the king of content. Which has been changing with the arrival of streaming television.

The hypothesis to explain this phenomenon, Victoriano reasons, is that people tend to prefer series to movies because you can tell a much better story with characters whose actions and motivations can be understood by the public after hours and hours on the screen.

And, as the expert explains, the characters in the series “we know better than many of our friends in real life.”

The Netflix trend is not unique, as the graphs show, since if there are fewer TV-Shows on Amazon Prime than on Netflix (20% vs 30%), the trend in favor of series is also clear.

Although this may surprise some classic film critics, we as regular consumers of Netflix, Prime Video or HBO Max do not get caught up in the news, since we only have to turn on the TV and watch our latest content.