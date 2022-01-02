

Five missing teenagers, between the ages of 14 and 17, were rescued.

Photo: EMILY KASK / . / .

A Police operation in the New Orleans area led to the rescue of five missing teens and the arrest of 30 sex offenders, as announced by the authorities of that city.

The United States Marshals Service disclosed in a press release that in an annual multi-agency initiative called “Operation Boo Dat“, Carried out between mid-October and December 24, they arrested 17 people accused of sexual crimes.

During the “Boo Dat,” they found five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17, according to the press release.

U.S. Marshals said Among the men arrested was a man wanted for raping a 12-year-old girl in an abandoned house in the West Bank of New Orleans..

Another man was wanted for an alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl in June in San Patricio County, Texas, according to the United States Marshals.

Of the missing teens’ discoveries, one was a 16-year-old who ran away from her home in Marrero, New Orleans, allegedly stealing a relative’s car and a gun, according to the statement. That girl was discovered in a house with “several adults, including a dancer from a strip club,” they said.

Two of the other young women found were 15- and 16-year-old sisters who were found in an apartment in Baton Rouge and who “may be victims of criminal sexual activity by adults,” US Marshals said.

“During Operation Boo Dat, more than 100 sex offender compliance checks were also attempted or completed in Orleans and Jefferson parishes,” the US Marshals Service said.

“Sex offender compliance checks require law enforcement to go to the reported sex offender residence address to verify that the person is still living at the address provided. Often countless hours of follow-up investigation work are required during and after a compliance check, ”they added.

The United States Marshals Service announced that it carried out the operation in conjunction with the New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police and USMS New Orleans Task Force.

Also read:

Dismay in Illinois over murder of student at off-campus party at SIU

· They rape a woman in a car who thought it was transport that she asked for by app in New York

· Elderly tourist and two minors run over: most drivers violate speed limits in New York