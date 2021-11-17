News, mobiles, computers and tablets, lifestyle, leisure and gaming, motor, science and culture, curiosities … You have it all gathered here in the morning summary.
Bizum It has become the most popular online payment method in Spain. So next year, you can even pay some taxes with this system.
WhatsApp comes to Windows 11, and now it can be used even with the mobile disconnected.
The new Snapdragon from 2022 could be called Snapdragon 8 gen 1, and we already know some specifications.
Technological news
This is the reason why phones with Snapdragon receive updates earlier than with Mediatek chip. Read the news
Pixel Fold canceled? Missed opportunity for Android and Google. Read the news
In 2022 you will be able to pay some taxes with Bizum. Read the news
WhatsApp comes to Windows 11 with a new application that allows you to use it with your phone disconnected. Read the news
Shiba Inu falls more than 40% in two weeks: how far can it go? Read the news
Mobile phones
Qualcomm’s next top chip could be the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 and these would be its specs. Read the news
Images of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G are leaked along with some specifications. Read the news
This is the POCO M4 Pro, incredible what is inside for 230 euros. Read our analysis and opinion
11 free applications that you have to install right now on your Android phone. Read the news
Google Chrome is updated and now it will allow to recover the pages closed by mistake faster. Read the news
Google wants to facilitate the shopping experience on Google Maps with these new features. Read the news
Computers and tablets
How to activate the God Mode of Windows 11 and everything you can do there. Read the report
Intel’s new 12th generation i7 would end AMD’s dominance after years of reign. Read the news
Lifestyle
Motorola Moto Watch 100, this would be the Motorola smartwatch that would flee from Wear OS. Read the news
14 Great Survival Tips From Reddit Forums That May Save Your Life. Read the news
Homemade tips and tricks to save on heating without getting cold. Read the news
7 tips for teleworking as well as possible. Read the report
The 6 golden rules you should know if you have an air fryer. Read the news
How to clean the outside of a burned pan without lifting a single finger. Read the news
The great trick to make a French omelette without pan or oil, very simple and without staining. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
The best new Netflix movies released in 2021. Read the report
Atari releases game cartridges for Atari 2600, a 1977 console.Read the news
Nintendo is looking for ‘alternative components’ for the Nintendo Switch. Read the news
The best pages to download free music in a totally legal way. Check the list
Motor
Android Auto solves one of the most demanded problems by many of its users. Read the news
What is DGT’s T-Strategy and how does it affect you. Read the news
A technology used in graphics cards could be the solution to the charging times of electric cars. Read the news
Science
This is how an astronaut gets used to gravity again upon returning to Earth. Read the news
Russia just destroyed an old satellite: the International Space Station in danger. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
NTT Docomo creates an autonomous drone without propellers or motors, which works with ultrasonic propulsion. Read the news
