Bizum It has become the most popular online payment method in Spain. So next year, you can even pay some taxes with this system.

WhatsApp comes to Windows 11, and now it can be used even with the mobile disconnected.

The new Snapdragon from 2022 could be called Snapdragon 8 gen 1, and we already know some specifications.

Technological news

This is the reason why phones with Snapdragon receive updates earlier than with Mediatek chip.

Pixel Fold canceled? Missed opportunity for Android and Google.

In 2022 you will be able to pay some taxes with Bizum.

WhatsApp comes to Windows 11 with a new application that allows you to use it with your phone disconnected.

Shiba Inu falls more than 40% in two weeks: how far can it go?

Mobile phones

Qualcomm's next top chip could be the Snapdragon 8 gen 1 and these would be its specs.

Images of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G are leaked along with some specifications.

This is the POCO M4 Pro, incredible what is inside for 230 euros.

11 free applications that you have to install right now on your Android phone.

Google Chrome is updated and now it will allow to recover the pages closed by mistake faster.

Google wants to facilitate the shopping experience on Google Maps with these new features.

Computers and tablets

How to activate the God Mode of Windows 11 and everything you can do there.

Intel's new 12th generation i7 would end AMD's dominance after years of reign.

Lifestyle

Motorola Moto Watch 100, this would be the Motorola smartwatch that would flee from Wear OS.

14 Great Survival Tips From Reddit Forums That May Save Your Life.

Homemade tips and tricks to save on heating without getting cold.

7 tips for teleworking as well as possible.

The 6 golden rules you should know if you have an air fryer.

How to clean the outside of a burned pan without lifting a single finger.

The great trick to make a French omelette without pan or oil, very simple and without staining.

Leisure and gaming

The best new Netflix movies released in 2021.

Atari releases game cartridges for Atari 2600, a 1977 console.

Nintendo is looking for 'alternative components' for the Nintendo Switch.

The best pages to download free music in a totally legal way.

Motor

Android Auto solves one of the most demanded problems by many of its users.

What is DGT's T-Strategy and how does it affect you.

A technology used in graphics cards could be the solution to the charging times of electric cars.

Science

This is how an astronaut gets used to gravity again upon returning to Earth.

Russia just destroyed an old satellite: the International Space Station in danger.

The curiosities of the day

NTT Docomo creates an autonomous drone without propellers or motors, which works with ultrasonic propulsion.

