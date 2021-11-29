We started the week with energy, reviewing the most interesting news that has occurred in the last 48 hours. Here we go!

It seems that there is a rush to release new phones. The Xiaomi 12 and a Motorola mobile could be unveiled before the end of the year.

The free windows antivirus continues to put off the paid competition – continues to win awards for best PC antivirus.

Do not miss Reviews of the Honor 50 5G, the HP Victus 16 laptop and the Fossil Gen 6 watch. We have reports like the Great Bible of Windows 11 PowerToys, all about wireless LED auxiliary lights, guide to buying an energy efficient electric radiator, 11 creative uses of an old PC, and more.

Technological news

Google Cloud: Cybercriminals’ New Target for Cryptocurrency Mining. Read the news

5 signs that your mobile is about to die. Read the news

There will be more 5G antennas to cover the same area as in 4G, but we will see them less: this is how they mimic them. Read the news

Samsung will bet on the tablet market in 2022. Read the news

Mobile phones

Xiaomi 12 would be official before the end of the year: it would not be the first phone with the new Snapdragon. Read the news

It’s here! We have thoroughly tested the new Honor 50 5G. Read our analysis and opinion

Xiaomi Ingres could be known in our market as POCO F4 Pro, and these would be its characteristics. Read the news

How to use your old Android mobile as a security camera. Read the tutorial

Computers and tablets

Microsoft Defender is chosen one of the best antivirus for Windows. Read the news

How is the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop? Read our analysis and opinion

This is the basic feature that the new Windows 11 Microsoft Store does not yet have but is coming very soon. Read the news

The 11 creative uses you can give your old computer. Read the report

What to do when copy / paste in Windows 10 does not work. Read the tutorial

The Great Bible of Windows 11 PowerToys and everything you can do with them. Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

How to install applications on an Amazon Fire TV that are not in the store. Read the tutorial

We thoroughly tested the Fossil Gen 6 watch. Read our analysis and opinion

Guide and tips for buying a low consumption electric radiator. Read the news

Wireless LED auxiliary lights: models, differences and buying advice. Read the buying guide

10 gifts from Kings that you should buy now if you want to have them on time. Read the report

How to make homemade nougat in 5 minutes in the microwave. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

What movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney + and HBO Max: the best singer, an escapee and a superhero. Read the news

Car racing, wild planets, soccer, and three-headed monkeys are among Prime Gaming’s free games in December. Read the news

Motor

The mythical Four Cans turns 60 and Renault turns it into a flying car. Read the news

This electric bike has a laptop support, to telecommute wherever you park. Read the news

They make a Tesla Model X with a lot of coffee and two built-in machine guns, and luckily you won’t be able to buy it. Read the news

Science

The United Kingdom classifies octopus, crab and lobster as sensitive animals … how does it affect fishing and seafood consumption? Read the news

These military uniforms with programmable fiber can store and transmit data. Read the news

They create an elastic device that converts movement into electricity, even underwater. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

This house with legs is designed to live in extreme places, from the Himalayas to Mars. Read the news

Hydrogel cubes to cool food and drinks without watering them down. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!