Welcome to the daily news summary on ComputerHoy.com. The best news of the last hours, ordered by category. We started!

Xiaomi presented its flagships for 2022 yesterday: Xioami 12, 12X and 12 Pro. We will tell you everything in the news.

Alexa gets the wires crossed: recommended to a 10-year-old girl stick her fingers in a socket, to do one of these stupid TikTok challenges.

Knows The NASA something we don’t know? Has hired theologians of all faiths to ask them how the announcement of extraterrestrial life would affect humanity.

Technological news

Amazon Alexa is sued for suggesting a dangerous TikTok challenge to a 10-year-old girl.

Don't sting! The MRW company warns us of an attempted fraud through text messages.

The 'Bitcoin of the metaverse' that could multiply its value in 2022 according to experts.

Gibraltar can have the first public exchange that accepts cryptocurrencies, if they allow it.

The 10 cryptocurrencies most likely to dethrone Bitcoin in 2022.

Prepare your CV: the 5 most demanded technological jobs in 2022.

Mobile phones

Microsoft also has proprietary three-screen phones – that's what Samsung's competition will be like.

Apple prepares a feature for iPhone 13 that you are eager to use.

Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X are already official: with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and fast charging at 120W.

WhatsApp is working on us to put our status offline whenever we want.

Why are Xiaomi phones so cheap? We give you the answer.

These are the 10 best mobiles that you can give away for the Three Wise Men 2022.

Computers and tablets

NVIDIA's new laptop graphics card will be the most powerful ever made … and the most consuming.

This AI will tell you when your hard drive is going to crash.

How to force Windows 11 to open the default links in your favorite browser.

Lifestyle

What is the fear and greed index in cryptocurrencies and how to interpret it.

We have thoroughly tested the GoPro Hero 10 Black action camera.

How to clean a burned pot or pan without damaging it or lifting a single finger.

You can finally place the food without leaving a hole in the refrigerator: this is how Samsung's Tuppers with Tetris are.

We keep falling: these are the tricks supermarkets use to manipulate us.

Leisure and gaming

This Game Boy accessory was about to invent the smartphone years before Apple.

The best free games to download on Windows 10 and 11 in 2022.

Motor

What is the recirculation button for and why you should use it more often.

If your car has a B label, this is the future that awaits you in 2022.

Renault already tried the hands-free card for the Laguna II 20 years ago.

Science

NASA hires theologians of various faiths to find out how their followers would react to the announcement of alien life.

The technology company Movano will launch a smart ring on the market that will help you if you suffer from any disease.

Elon Musk and his satellites almost create a space catastrophe that China has managed to avoid.

A study confirms that eating this type of chocolate improves your mood.

The curiosities of the day

Honda Shogo, the electric car for hospitalized children.

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!