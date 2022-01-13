Do you want to find out everything that has happened during the last 24 hours, in just 5 minutes of reading? You have come to the right place … Welcome!
We are going to pay for the crisis of semiconductors and supplies … we, of course: two independent rumors announce a significant rise in the price of the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14.
Youtube has been accused (again) by fact-checkers of being the main diffuser of fake news. But it seems that things are not going with them …
What will happen when the 21 million available bitcoins are mined? We explain when it will happen, and what will happen to the miners.
Technological news
High-fidelity audio-quality Spotify no longer has a release date – delayed indefinitely.
What will happen when the 21 million available bitcoins are mined?
That's what the 1995 Metaverse looked like, and no, VRML didn't work 26 years ago.
Avira antivirus follows in the wake of Norton and adds an option to mine cryptocurrencies.
The world's fact-checkers against YouTube as the main diffuser of fake news.
Mobile phones
The new Samsung Galaxy S22 would be much more expensive than expected.
The iPhone 14s could be up to $ 100 more expensive, according to the latest reports.
Samsung's Exynos 2200 is delayed and these could be the reasons.
Computers and tablets
Almost no one has PCIe 5.0, but the PCIe 6.0 standard has already been introduced, twice as fast.
Logitech Signature M650, the mouse for lefties and lovers of silence that adapts to your hand.
The realme Pad runs out of Android updates without having reached one year of life.
The most demanded programming languages and skills by companies in 2022.
Which iPad to buy in 2022: guide to choosing the perfect Apple tablet for you.
Lifestyle
These are the best (and worst) passports in the world to travel in 2022.
The LIDL food processor is back and is still a best seller 4 years later.
What is mushroom coffee that is so fashionable, and what benefits does it bring.
4 tricks to remove coffee stains from clothes anywhere.
Leisure and gaming
Can Netflix delete your account for sharing it with your family and friends?
This is the reimagining of the Prince of Bel-Air that debuts next month.
Sandra Bullock stands out from the film industry in her opinion on the 'Netflix effect'.
The AI that NVIDIA uses to improve image quality in most games with its new RTX drivers.
Where to play Wordle for free and avoid scams in the trendy viral game.
The reason they changed the name of Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Sony has a solution to the PlayStation 5 console shortage and it may not be what you think.
Motor
This is the real range of some electric cars on the highway.
Science
Feel like an astronaut with the SpaceX online simulator even used by NASA.
Bill Gates thinks about the omicron variant, if there are chips in vaccines and other big questions about the coronavirus.
The Mediterranean diet is the best in the world for the fifth consecutive year.
This is the wearable developed by Yale University to detect if you have been exposed to the virus.
The curiosities of the day
The world's first amphibious drone flies and dives into the depths of the sea.
This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!