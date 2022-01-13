Do you want to find out everything that has happened during the last 24 hours, in just 5 minutes of reading? You have come to the right place … Welcome!

We are going to pay for the crisis of semiconductors and supplies … we, of course: two independent rumors announce a significant rise in the price of the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14.

Youtube has been accused (again) by fact-checkers of being the main diffuser of fake news. But it seems that things are not going with them …

Technological news

High-fidelity audio-quality Spotify no longer has a release date – delayed indefinitely. Read the news

What will happen when the 21 million available bitcoins are mined? Read the news

That’s what the 1995 Metaverse looked like, and no, VRML didn’t work 26 years ago. Read the news

Avira antivirus follows in the wake of Norton and adds an option to mine cryptocurrencies. Read the news

The world’s fact-checkers against YouTube as the main diffuser of fake news. Read the news

Mobile phones

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 would be much more expensive than expected. Read the news

The iPhone 14s could be up to $ 100 more expensive, according to the latest reports. Read the news

Samsung’s Exynos 2200 is delayed and these could be the reasons. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Almost no one has PCIe 5.0, but the PCIe 6.0 standard has already been introduced, twice as fast. Read the news

Logitech Signature M650, the mouse for lefties and lovers of silence that adapts to your hand. Read the news

The realme Pad runs out of Android updates without having reached one year of life. Read the news

The most demanded programming languages ​​and skills by companies in 2022. Read the news

Which iPad to buy in 2022: guide to choosing the perfect Apple tablet for you. Read the report

Lifestyle

These are the best (and worst) passports in the world to travel in 2022. Read the news

The LIDL food processor is back and is still a best seller 4 years later. Read the news

What is mushroom coffee that is so fashionable, and what benefits does it bring. Read the news

4 tricks to remove coffee stains from clothes anywhere. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Can Netflix delete your account for sharing it with your family and friends? Read the news

This is the reimagining of the Prince of Bel-Air that debuts next month. Read the news

Sandra Bullock stands out from the film industry in her opinion on the ‘Netflix effect’. Read the news

The AI ​​that NVIDIA uses to improve image quality in most games with its new RTX drivers. Read the news

Where to play Wordle for free and avoid scams in the trendy viral game. Read the news

The reason they changed the name of Xbox Game Pass for PC. Read the news

Sony has a solution to the PlayStation 5 console shortage and it may not be what you think. Read the news

Motor

This is the real range of some electric cars on the highway. Read the news

Science

Feel like an astronaut with the SpaceX online simulator even used by NASA. Read the news

Bill Gates thinks about the omicron variant, if there are chips in vaccines and other big questions about the coronavirus. Read the news

The Mediterranean diet is the best in the world for the fifth consecutive year. Read the news

This is the wearable developed by Yale University to detect if you have been exposed to the virus. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

The world’s first amphibious drone flies and dives into the depths of the sea. Read the news

