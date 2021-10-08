Last summary of the week, which brings us all the news from the world of technology, both in terms of information and products. Welcome!

Starting next January 31, all apps in the Apple App Store will have to include a button to delete the account, if they use any.

Google will have nothing left to present: it has been leaked the price, launch date in Europe, and promotional video of the Pixel 6.

The first Windows 11 bugs they have not been made wait. The most serious reduces performance of Ryzen processors by up to 15% from AMD.

Technological news

Google Flights will also help you choose the least polluting flights.

Apple already forces developers to include a button to delete the account, in all apps.

YouTube Rewind says goodbye forever.

Is it true that bad weather can affect my Internet connection speed?

Detected a new and dangerous Trojan for Android capable of completely taking over your phone.

Mobile phones

The adjusted price, the release date and the launch promo of the Pixel 6 in Europe are filtered thanks to Mediamarkt.

Complete list of mobiles that run out of WhatsApp in less than a month.

Motorola Moto E40, a low-end terminal with a 90Hz screen and triple rear camera.

So are the Quick Phrases of Android 12: the possibilities of voice control without the command Ok, Google.

5 free applications that you have to install right now on your Android device.

Computers and tablets

Windows 11 subtracts up to 15% of power to some processors, does it affect you?

The new Windows 11 bug that is driving users who want to update crazy.

Windows 11 launch bugs and errors to be aware of before installing.

MateBook 13s / 14s laptops with 90 Hz touchscreen and MatePad 12.6 "arrive as top new Huawei products.

How to install Windows 11 from scratch.

Guide to buying a PC mouse: wireless or cable?

Lifestyle

How to activate the new function of the AirPods Pro to amplify the voice in iOS 15.

Mercadona achieves a new milestone and is positioned above Carrefour and Lidl.

Curious tricks to clean the toilet that really work.

How to prepare homemade body scrub cream in a simple and cheap way.

Cleaning tricks with olive oil that will surprise you.

Leisure and gaming

Netflix will do with The Squid Game the same as HBO with Game of Thrones, this will be the small change.

Huawei enters the gaming world with the 27 "MateView GT monitor and Wireless Mouse GT.

Android 12 would have a mode focused on gaming and the first compatible games are already available.

Motor

CarPlay for Android Auto: Apple plans to add features to control climate control, seats and more.

Rolls-Royce also makes the leap and begins to test its first electric car.

Neither lithium nor graphene: The batteries of the future electric car will have 10 times more capacity.

Science

A calculator tells you what is the impact on the environment of the coffee you drink, and you better not know.

The curiosities of the day

Google wants to manage the traffic lights in your city and this is why.

Leonardo, the bipedal skateboarding robot, flies and walks a tightrope.

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice weekend!