11/14/2021 at 10:03 CET

31 percent of Spanish surface waters have glyphosate, according to a report that analyzes data from basin organizations between 2015 and 2019 Ecologistas en Acción, which recalls that this compound is a herbicide considered potentially carcinogenic by the International Cancer Agency (IARC).

The report ‘Contamination by glyphosate in the aquatic environment’ denounces that glyphosate levels exceed by 22 percent the limit value established in the Guide for the Evaluation of the State of Waters of 0.1 kilograms per cubic meter and the environmental organization asks the Government to ban this substance.

Equally, its metabolite of degradation, the aminophosphonate aminomethylphosphonic acid (AMPA), has a presence of 42 percent in surface waters and exceeds the limit value by 17 percent set of 1.6 kilograms per cubic meter.

Regarding groundwater, the organization indicates an 11 percent and 0.3 percent presence of glyphosate and AMPA respectively, in addition to exceeding by 7 and 0.3 percent the limit value of the Directive on Groundwater.

The organization’s report reveals that due to the multiple studies that ensure that this pesticide causes cancer, if the regulatory authorities carry out a complete analysis “It would be difficult” not to classify glyphosate as carcinogenic although the European Union classifies it only as “a toxic substance with long-lasting effects on aquatic organisms”.

Thus, the organization asks the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) to withdraw the authorization of pesticides with glyphosate that are used in agriculture and also, that it establishes standards for sampling and analysis of pesticides in surface and groundwater to obtain complete information, disaggregated by territories and comparable in terms of number of sampling points and periodicity of the samples.

Likewise, the organization qualifies as “Extremely worrying” cases in which the limit values ​​established for the concentration of this herbicide is “hundreds of times” higher than the legal limits.

Glyphosate (N-phosphonomethylglycine) is the most widely used herbicide in the world. Due to its multiple applications in weed control, both in agriculture and in garden care or on the urban road itself, it has become the most demanded phytosanitary product since the 90s, a decade in which its commercialization skyrocketed. . And yet it has a dark side with more and more enemies.

Because It is a ‘non-selective’ herbicide, when sprayed it attacks any type of plant or shrub without distinction of species. Farmers often use it as a pre-planting treatment for crops to remove weeds and thus prepare the land, a job they traditionally had to do manually by plowing the soil.

On the other hand, transgenic crops tolerant to this herbicide have been developed, called ‘Roundup Ready’ or simply RR, which can be sprayed with glyphosate while they are already cultivated without risk of being damaged. It occurs, for example, with soybeans or corn.

Due to its great capacity to destroy plants, glyphosate has even been used in the fight against drug trafficking in Colombia, precisely to attack illegal coca crops, from which cocaine is extracted.

