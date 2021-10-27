This is the morning tech news roundup from ComputerHoy.com. We review the most interesting that has happened in the last 24 hours, so that you start the day well informed.

The Spanish government has approved the project Quantum Spain, which aims to build the first Spanish quantum computer, open to all researchers in the country.

Honor presented its new Honor 50, with all Google services integrated. We also met the new Snapdragon processors entry-and-midrange.

MasterCard targets the cryptocurrency fever: will allow transactions with your cards, although through intermediaries.

Technological news

The government approves the construction of the first quantum computer in Spain. Read the news

Elon Musk breaks the record for earnings in a single day and is already the richest person on Earth. Read the news

YouTube announces new measures to protect the little ones and will stop monetizing some videos. Read the news

Apple One Premier will arrive in Spain next week: this is the total Apple service. Read the news

Mastercard will also take the step and accept cryptocurrencies on its network after a new alliance. Read the news

Electronic waste in 2021 reaches 57.4 million tons. Read the news

Mobile phones

Qualcomm announces its new processors for the low-end and mid-range: Snapdragon 778G Plus, 695 5G and 480 Plus among others. Read the news

Honor 50 reaches the international market, with Google services and an adjusted price. Read the news

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would arrive with a new set of cameras and these would be its specifications. Read the news

They claim that it is possible to hack a phone just by receiving a text message. Read the news

Computers and tablets

MacOS Monterrey, iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1 are already available and these are their most outstanding news. Read the news

Microsoft goes for Chromebooks with Windows 11 SE and a cheap Surface laptop. Read the news

With this new trick, Chrome will be much faster and lighter. Read the news

Lifestyle

Redmi Smart Band Pro, this is the new bracelet that Xiaomi will present with the Redmi Note 11. Read the news

We have thoroughly tested the new Apple Watch Series 7, and we will tell you what we think. Read our analysis and opinion

Bizum Guide: what it is, how to create an account, compatible banks and everything you need to know. Read the report

How to wash sportswear: the infallible trick to eliminate bad odor. Read the news

How to wash colored clothes: tricks to keep the original tone for longer. Read the news

The infallible trick to fix a damaged zipper in seconds. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

30% of Netflix content is series, why do they keep growing? Read the news

HBO Max is launching in Spain: how to get an exclusive discount of 50% forever. Read the news

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

These are the November novelties on Amazon Prime Video: Stories to not sleep, Pau Gasol and much more. Read the news

These are the televisions recommended by Netflix to better enjoy their series. Read the report

Motor

This is the most effective radar for the DGT and they plan to fill the roads with them. Read the news

How to clean the steering wheel of the car with products that you have at home so that it is perfect. Read the news

5 tricks for your electric car to reduce its consumption. Read the news

Science

Here’s how an AI perfectly learns and plays Flappy Bird on a Raspberry Pi. Read the news

Jeff Bezos wants to build a business park in space. Read the news

Very simple home tricks to fight a cold and a sore throat. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Smash your PornHub channel without having to remove a single item of clothing. Read the news

They invented square bubble wrap that is easy to cut, why hadn’t anyone thought of it? Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!