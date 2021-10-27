This is the morning tech news roundup from ComputerHoy.com. We review the most interesting that has happened in the last 24 hours, so that you start the day well informed.
The Spanish government has approved the project Quantum Spain, which aims to build the first Spanish quantum computer, open to all researchers in the country.
Honor presented its new Honor 50, with all Google services integrated. We also met the new Snapdragon processors entry-and-midrange.
MasterCard targets the cryptocurrency fever: will allow transactions with your cards, although through intermediaries.
Technological news
The government approves the construction of the first quantum computer in Spain. Read the news
Elon Musk breaks the record for earnings in a single day and is already the richest person on Earth. Read the news
YouTube announces new measures to protect the little ones and will stop monetizing some videos. Read the news
Apple One Premier will arrive in Spain next week: this is the total Apple service. Read the news
Mastercard will also take the step and accept cryptocurrencies on its network after a new alliance. Read the news
Electronic waste in 2021 reaches 57.4 million tons. Read the news
Mobile phones
Qualcomm announces its new processors for the low-end and mid-range: Snapdragon 778G Plus, 695 5G and 480 Plus among others. Read the news
Honor 50 reaches the international market, with Google services and an adjusted price. Read the news
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would arrive with a new set of cameras and these would be its specifications. Read the news
They claim that it is possible to hack a phone just by receiving a text message. Read the news
Computers and tablets
MacOS Monterrey, iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1 are already available and these are their most outstanding news. Read the news
Microsoft goes for Chromebooks with Windows 11 SE and a cheap Surface laptop. Read the news
With this new trick, Chrome will be much faster and lighter. Read the news
Lifestyle
Redmi Smart Band Pro, this is the new bracelet that Xiaomi will present with the Redmi Note 11. Read the news
We have thoroughly tested the new Apple Watch Series 7, and we will tell you what we think. Read our analysis and opinion
Bizum Guide: what it is, how to create an account, compatible banks and everything you need to know. Read the report
How to wash sportswear: the infallible trick to eliminate bad odor. Read the news
How to wash colored clothes: tricks to keep the original tone for longer. Read the news
The infallible trick to fix a damaged zipper in seconds. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
30% of Netflix content is series, why do they keep growing? Read the news
HBO Max is launching in Spain: how to get an exclusive discount of 50% forever. Read the news
These are the November novelties on Amazon Prime Video: Stories to not sleep, Pau Gasol and much more. Read the news
These are the televisions recommended by Netflix to better enjoy their series. Read the report
Motor
This is the most effective radar for the DGT and they plan to fill the roads with them. Read the news
How to clean the steering wheel of the car with products that you have at home so that it is perfect. Read the news
5 tricks for your electric car to reduce its consumption. Read the news
Science
Here’s how an AI perfectly learns and plays Flappy Bird on a Raspberry Pi. Read the news
Jeff Bezos wants to build a business park in space. Read the news
Very simple home tricks to fight a cold and a sore throat. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
Smash your PornHub channel without having to remove a single item of clothing. Read the news
They invented square bubble wrap that is easy to cut, why hadn’t anyone thought of it? Read the news
