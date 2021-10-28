Every day something important or interesting happens in the world of technology. Check it out with this selection of the best news from the last 24 hours.

Intel presented its new 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake processors, with a revolutionary hybrid architecture. They also premiere DDR5 memory, and PCIe 5.0.

Do you used to put family and friends in WhatsApp groups, without asking their permission? Well be careful, because now you can fall up to 4,000 euros fine…

The mythical photo editor Adobe photoshop It is now available in web format, accessible from any device.

Technological news

Photoshop can now be used in the web version from any device. Read the news

WhatsApp eliminates support for Android mobiles that use this version of the system. Read the news

Don’t sting! This is how the new scam that impersonates Mercadona works. Read the news

Watch out! 4,000 euros fine for adding a person to a WhatsApp group without their permission. Read the news

The concern of sellers increases in the face of Christmas due to the lack of products. Read the news

Mobile phones

The Honor 50 Lite is a reality and these are its specifications: 64 Mpx, Snapdragon 662 and fast charging of 66W. Read the news

The new Oppo A56 and A54s arrive to continue feeding the brand’s mid-range. Read the news

This impressive video result is what a Pixel 6 Pro mounted on a drone achieves. Read the news

WhatsApp history transfer between iOS and Android extends to more mobiles. Read the news

Computers and tablets

If you have reserved the 2021 MacBook Pro we have very bad news to give you. Read the news

Intel Introduces the Most Powerful 12th Gen Alder Lake Intel Core Processors Ever, with DDR5 Memory and PCIe 5.0. Read the news

Complete guide to Dropbox in 2021: storage, free password manager and more. Read the report

Lifestyle

So you can make homemade toothpaste with just two ingredients, according to a doctor. Read the news

7 healthy Halloween treats for the little ones, and not so little ones, of the house. Read the news

Tips and tricks to wash your sheets easily and get them clean. Read the news

The OCU positions itself before the controversial use of Nutriscore. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

The 75 and 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV Q1E are Xiaomi’s new premium televisions and are available in Spain. Read the news

New to HBO Max? With these products you can watch their movies and series on any TV. Read the news

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

All the news coming to Netflix in November and what is the highlight. Read the news

Netflix deliberately hid one of its movies from recommendations and searches. Read the news

Motor

The electric Zeekr 001 will be a reality: it begins its production in China. Read the news

How the Civil Guard rebuilds an accident: the technology behind the ERAT. Read the news

The Civil Guard warns him again: do not wear an anti-fines shirt. Read the news

This is the meme-like trick behind the latest version of Android Auto. Read the news

How is the electric van Ford E-Transit: autonomy, power and other data. Read the news

Science

The largest neighborhood of 3D printed houses in the world. Read the news

The future of piano concerts, autonomous and remote playback by streaming in real time. Read the news

This is the spacecraft of SpaceX and Elon Musk that will travel to Mars. Read the news

The Earth tilted 84 million years ago: this is how they have discovered it. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

He gets lost in the mountains and surprisingly refuses to take his mobile from the emergency services. Read the news

In Colombia, children have to cross a 200-meter-high ravine hanging from a cable to go to school. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!