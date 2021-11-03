Welcome to the first thing in the morning tech roundup. The best place to catch up in just 5 minutes of reading. A little more, if you need more information …

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, said yesterday that “we are focused on the metaverse”, while announcing 3D avatars and virtual environments for Teams. At the same time, Meta announced millionaire investments in the metaverse… and a conflict with the name.

The Spanish government approved yesterday Copyright Law, which will cause content platforms to block videos and music before uploading them. It will also allow Google News returns to Spain.

Apple has to cut production up to 50% due to lack of components, and makes Facebook lose billions for its privacy policy.

Technological news

The Government approves the controversial Copyright Law and opens the doors for an AI to prevent you from uploading videos to YouTube or Twitch. Read the news

The Unicode vulnerability that puts all software in check. Read the news

Your recent iPhone feature that has made Facebook lose billions. Read the news

The Squid Game cryptocurrency was, in truth, a scam. Read the news

Microsoft also joins the Metaverse and announces 3D avatars and virtual environments in Teams, and conversion of games to virtual reality. Read the news

Meta can cost Facebook dearly. Read the news

Investing in the metaverse will reduce Facebook’s profits by about € 8.6 billion in 2021. Read the news

Apple prioritizes the production of iPhone 13 and cuts up to 50% that of other devices due to the lack of components. Read the news

Mobile phones

WhatsApp will also allow the return of money through the application. Read the news

Apple One officially arrives in Spain and these are its prices. Read the news

Telegram may make a big mistake, but you still don’t need to worry too much. Read the news

Google Translate: complete guide and tricks of the best online translator. Read the report

Computers and tablets

The 8 New Windows 11 Shortcuts You Should Know About. Read the news

How to return to Windows 10 if you are not convinced by Windows 11. Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

Top Five Shiba Inu Alternatives According to Cryptocurrency Experts. The news

Can you use aluminum foil for cooking with an oil-free deep fryer? Read the news

The washing machine is used to clean much more things than you thought, alternative uses according to the OCU. Read the news

You’ve already seen them on the streets: outlet supermarkets are multiplying in Spain and these are the reasons. Read the news

TikTok’s viral trick to clean and disinfect the bathtub at the same time, in one minute. Read the news

10 basic tips to reduce your electricity consumption. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

This actor will play the villain in the HBO Max movie Batgirl. Read the news

The best series starring women from Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video. Read the news

The squid game is no longer the most popular of Netflix, a movie occupies that position. Read the news

Motor

The psychological explanation of why drivers hate cyclists. Read the news

If you have an electric car you are in luck: Tesla releases its chargers for everyone. Read the news

5 cars that are unforgettable in the history of BMW. Read the news

Science

Not even the oldest and most infallible computer trick has managed to fix the Hubble space telescope. Read the news

Amazon will launch its satellite internet in 2022 to compete with Space X. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Samsung launches a new product on the market: Jeans! Read the news

The smallest caravan in the world, which you can attach to a scooter or a bicycle. Read the news

This endearing grandmother teaches us a lesson with her Google search. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!