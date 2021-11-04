Time to catch up in the world of technology! In our morning news summary we compile the best news from the last 24 hours, so you don’t miss a thing.

At last we have known why the infamous MacBook Pro notch doesn’t have FaceID. Nothing to do with the excuse that Apple gave …

Netflix already offers Android games around the world, and it will surely force the competition to position itself in this new fusion of film, television and video games.

Quite a milestone, hopefully the first of many: the best-selling car in Europe in September was electric.

Technological news

Watch out! In a few days the way to access your Google account will change. Read the news

The dark side of pet cameras: a rising business that violates our privacy. Read the news

More than 4 million users will be without Bizum for a few days. Read the news

Artificial intelligence will be able to hack humans if no clear regulation is applied. Read the news

Mobile phones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a screen with almost no curve. Is the company going to abandon this type of screen? Read the news

The latest WhatsApp update will help us better identify businesses. Read the news

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is filtered before leaving: IPS screen, MediaTek processor and 5,000 mAh battery. Read the news

WhatsApp breaks one of its time constraints in the latest beta. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Windows 11 wants to be the safest OS and announces an update to its antivirus. Read the news

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, the first 2-in-1 laptop with OLED screen. Read the news

Nvidia decides to put its RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti in laptops to compete with the Intel Arc. Read the news

The new RAM gobbler is not Chrome or Windows: Apple has a problem. Read the news

This is the real reason why the MacBook Pro does not have Face ID in its notch. Read the news

Lifestyle

What are and what are meme cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. Read the news

Amazon puts on sale Smart Air Quality Monitor, a meter of the quality of the air we breathe at home. Read the news

Casio presents its new G-Shock watches and defends that they are not smartwatches. Read the news

What is the best time to do an Instagram Live and get more views. Read the news

What is Reddit and how does it work: guide to becoming an expert of the most important forum in the world. Read the report

Three ways to make coffee at home if you can’t find your coffee maker or it has broken. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Netflix brings all its games to Android phones: these are its requirements. Read the news

Disney + is celebrating its second birthday and announces a surprise with The Simpsons. Read the news

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription.

Gran Turismo 7 will include up to 400 cars from all eras. Read the news

Motor

The best-selling car in September in Europe was electric. Read the news

A mapping app has been sending drivers down the wrong routes. Read the news

Science

The 5 causes that make you have more and more gut. Read the news

At last we will be able to regulate Space with laws: it is the biggest step in 40 years of the space race. Read the news

A natural treatment could achieve 10% weight loss in a week according to science. Read the news

Artificial intelligence finds the phantom ancestor of humans. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

They develop a system to load the mobile with urine. Read the news

This smart bath mat with footprint reader tracks the weight, body fat and other data of the whole family. Read the news

One third of the cryptocurrencies in circulation belongs to 10,000 people. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!