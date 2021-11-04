Time to catch up in the world of technology! In our morning news summary we compile the best news from the last 24 hours, so you don’t miss a thing.
At last we have known why the infamous MacBook Pro notch doesn't have FaceID. Nothing to do with the excuse that Apple gave …
Netflix already offers Android games around the world, and it will surely force the competition to position itself in this new fusion of film, television and video games.
Quite a milestone, hopefully the first of many: the best-selling car in Europe in September was electric.
Technological news
Watch out! In a few days the way to access your Google account will change.
The dark side of pet cameras: a rising business that violates our privacy.
More than 4 million users will be without Bizum for a few days.
Artificial intelligence will be able to hack humans if no clear regulation is applied.
Mobile phones
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a screen with almost no curve. Is the company going to abandon this type of screen?
The latest WhatsApp update will help us better identify businesses.
The POCO M4 Pro 5G is filtered before leaving: IPS screen, MediaTek processor and 5,000 mAh battery.
WhatsApp breaks one of its time constraints in the latest beta.
Computers and tablets
Windows 11 wants to be the safest OS and announces an update to its antivirus.
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, the first 2-in-1 laptop with OLED screen.
Nvidia decides to put its RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti in laptops to compete with the Intel Arc.
The new RAM gobbler is not Chrome or Windows: Apple has a problem.
This is the real reason why the MacBook Pro does not have Face ID in its notch.
Lifestyle
What are and what are meme cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu or Dogecoin.
Amazon puts on sale Smart Air Quality Monitor, a meter of the quality of the air we breathe at home.
Casio presents its new G-Shock watches and defends that they are not smartwatches.
What is the best time to do an Instagram Live and get more views.
What is Reddit and how does it work: guide to becoming an expert of the most important forum in the world.
Three ways to make coffee at home if you can't find your coffee maker or it has broken.
Leisure and gaming
Netflix brings all its games to Android phones: these are its requirements.
Disney + is celebrating its second birthday and announces a surprise with The Simpsons.
Gran Turismo 7 will include up to 400 cars from all eras.
Motor
The best-selling car in September in Europe was electric.
A mapping app has been sending drivers down the wrong routes.
Science
The 5 causes that make you have more and more gut.
At last we will be able to regulate Space with laws: it is the biggest step in 40 years of the space race.
A natural treatment could achieve 10% weight loss in a week according to science.
Artificial intelligence finds the phantom ancestor of humans.
The curiosities of the day
They develop a system to load the mobile with urine.
This smart bath mat with footprint reader tracks the weight, body fat and other data of the whole family.
One third of the cryptocurrencies in circulation belongs to 10,000 people.
