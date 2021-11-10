We welcome you to a new summary of ComputerHoy.com. The best place to catch up on everything that has happened in the world of technology. We started!

Microsoft presented yesterday Windows 11 SE, a cloud-focused version to compete with ChromeOS, and cheap laptop Surface Laptop SE, your answer to Chromebooks. But at the moment they can only be used by schools.

Something moves in the world of online payments: Amazon could accept a PayPal app like Bizum, and WhatsApp is also testing the direct sending of money between users in its beta.

If you use an app to edit PDFs on your mobile, check that it is not the one with the banking Trojan, which has been downloaded millions of times …

Technological news

One of the most popular Android apps with millions of downloads was actually a banking Trojan. Read the news

Robinhood reports that 7 million customer data has been stolen. Read the news

Facebook had a plan to attract 6-year-olds to its social networks. Read the news

TikTok’s viral help signal helps rescue a missing teenage girl. Read the news

One of the big authorities on cryptocurrencies gets wet about the future of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Read the news

Bizum could find a new rival: Amazon will allow paying with an application that belongs to PayPal. Read the news

Mobile phones

Subscriptions for premium content come to Instagram. Read the news

This is the POCO M4 Pro 5G: Dimensity 810 processor, 90 Hz screen, 33 W fast charge and much mores. Read the news

WhatsApp is integrating in the beta functions for payments between individuals in the purest Bizum style. Read the news

Honor is targeting the folding market, finally real competition for Samsung’s Folds. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Python, unseated as the highest paid programming language in 2021. Read the news

Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE and cheap Surface Laptop SE, to compete with Chromebook. Read the news

How to create an indelible folder in Windows 10. Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

The new Fitbit feature that will tell you if today is a gym or rest day. Read the news

What is Mini LED? Is it better than OLED? Read the report

11.11 coupons on AliExpress: these are the best available. Read the report

How to carry out procedures in the Tax Agency without the need for an electronic signature. Read the tutorial

Very common mistakes when cooking with an air fryer that are ruining your dishes. Read the news

The cool TikTok viral trick to clean ceiling fans in seconds, and without staining. Read the news

LIDL launches its next appliance: the Pot for Preserves, Stews and Soups. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

10 keys to get it right if you want to change TV and buy a new TV. Check the list

Netflix copies TikTok with short videos to appeal to younger audiences. Read the news

Ubisoft gives you the three Assassin’s Creed Chronicles and this is how you have to redeem them. Read the news

How to optimize Windows to improve gaming performance. Read the tutorial

Motor

If you bought a car between 2006 and 2013 you could receive compensation of up to 3,000 euros, this is what you should do. Read the news

Guide to buying an electric unicycle: the compact alternative to the scooter. Read the report

Where are the DGT radars that fined the most in Spain: up to 133 fines per day. Read the news

Science

The innovative satelliteless GPS-type positioning system based on a titanium avocado. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Nvidia’s new artificial intelligence that could help you find a PS5 in stock. Read the news

This building does not need doors: it folds like a book at night, without the need for motors. Read the news

Elon Musk changes his avatar on Twitter and a new memecoin emerges: this is Lord Edge. Read the news

