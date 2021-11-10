We welcome you to a new summary of ComputerHoy.com. The best place to catch up on everything that has happened in the world of technology. We started!
Microsoft presented yesterday Windows 11 SE, a cloud-focused version to compete with ChromeOS, and cheap laptop Surface Laptop SE, your answer to Chromebooks. But at the moment they can only be used by schools.
Something moves in the world of online payments: Amazon could accept a PayPal app like Bizum, and WhatsApp is also testing the direct sending of money between users in its beta.
If you use an app to edit PDFs on your mobile, check that it is not the one with the banking Trojan, which has been downloaded millions of times …
Technological news
One of the most popular Android apps with millions of downloads was actually a banking Trojan.
Robinhood reports that 7 million customer data has been stolen.
Facebook had a plan to attract 6-year-olds to its social networks.
TikTok's viral help signal helps rescue a missing teenage girl.
One of the big authorities on cryptocurrencies gets wet about the future of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.
Bizum could find a new rival: Amazon will allow paying with an application that belongs to PayPal.
Mobile phones
Subscriptions for premium content come to Instagram.
This is the POCO M4 Pro 5G: Dimensity 810 processor, 90 Hz screen, 33 W fast charge and much mores.
WhatsApp is integrating in the beta functions for payments between individuals in the purest Bizum style.
Honor is targeting the folding market, finally real competition for Samsung's Folds.
Computers and tablets
Python, unseated as the highest paid programming language in 2021.
Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE and cheap Surface Laptop SE, to compete with Chromebook.
How to create an indelible folder in Windows 10.
Lifestyle
The new Fitbit feature that will tell you if today is a gym or rest day.
What is Mini LED? Is it better than OLED?
11.11 coupons on AliExpress: these are the best available.
How to carry out procedures in the Tax Agency without the need for an electronic signature.
Very common mistakes when cooking with an air fryer that are ruining your dishes.
The cool TikTok viral trick to clean ceiling fans in seconds, and without staining.
LIDL launches its next appliance: the Pot for Preserves, Stews and Soups.
Leisure and gaming
10 keys to get it right if you want to change TV and buy a new TV.
Netflix copies TikTok with short videos to appeal to younger audiences.
Ubisoft gives you the three Assassin's Creed Chronicles and this is how you have to redeem them.
How to optimize Windows to improve gaming performance.
Motor
If you bought a car between 2006 and 2013 you could receive compensation of up to 3,000 euros, this is what you should do.
Guide to buying an electric unicycle: the compact alternative to the scooter.
Where are the DGT radars that fined the most in Spain: up to 133 fines per day.
Science
The innovative satelliteless GPS-type positioning system based on a titanium avocado.
The curiosities of the day
Nvidia's new artificial intelligence that could help you find a PS5 in stock.
This building does not need doors: it folds like a book at night, without the need for motors.
Elon Musk changes his avatar on Twitter and a new memecoin emerges: this is Lord Edge.
