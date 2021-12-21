Welcome to the summary of current news from ComputerHoy.com. The most important news of the last 24 hours, organized in headlines, by categories.

Lightelligence Optical Processor en an optical processor one hundred times faster than a GPU.

A new milestone for automobiles: a woman gives birth in a Tesla while the car was driving alone to the hospital.

New delivery of our ComputerHoy 2.0 podcast, where we talked about our tests with the first realme Book laptop, and we said goodbye to the year with the highlights. Press Play below to listen to it.

Technological news

This is how Pegasus hacked the iPhones, they didn't even need us to touch the screen.

The US government has a secret reserve for Bitcoin but has never invested a dollar in the cryptocurrency.

In Sweden they want to implant a microchip under the skin with the COVID passport.

The Central Bank of Russia distrusts cryptocurrencies and studies their ban.

A woman gives birth in a Tesla while it was driving alone to the hospital.

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best high-end smartphones.

Mobile phones

Vivo seeks to improve selfies with a double front flash on its Vivo S12 Pro.

The best tools to remove objects and people from photos from your mobile.

INCIBE warns of the dangers of having this version of WhatsApp installed.

Computers and tablets

Processors that run at the speed of light: Lightelligence Optical Processor is 100 times faster than a GPU.

This is the Russian 48-core processor that stands up to Intel Xeon and AMD Epyc.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q, LG's first gaming laptop in its history, comes with the most powerful from Intel and NVIDIA.

The perfect SSD for music lovers that makes it easy to clean the audio chain on the PC.

How many ways are there to shut down Windows 11?

Lifestyle

TikTok doesn't just want to be your short video app: now it will also be your restaurant.

How is 'The 10,000 hour theory' that Bill Gates or Steve Jobs have followed.

The Ministry of Consumption teaches in networks how to distinguish a good roscón de reyes.

5 anti-inflammatory teas you should start drinking

Mercadona, Carrefour, Lidl and other supermarkets opening hours for the Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 holidays.

Leisure and gaming

Spider-Man: No Way Home shows that we have returned to theaters and is the third highest grossing premiere in history.

All the premieres of the week on Netflix with a great title for this Christmas: Don't look up.

The highest grossing film of 2021 has not been released in Spain and surely you have not heard of it either.

The 8 best romantic Christmas movies.

What is Roblox, dangers, parental control and what you should know if your children want to start playing.

Motor

Self-driving trucks? Iveco has succeeded and will bring them to Europe.

RC Cars vs Autonomous: Vay will launch a fleet of cars in 2022 that they will drive remotely.

Change the way you overtake cyclists on the road: 6 points and a 200 euro fine if you do it wrong.

The top 15 countries with the most car thefts in Europe, which is Spain.

Science

If you've ever wondered what it should be like to cut your hair in space, these astronauts leave you wondering.

The curiosities of the day

From computer engineer to successful shrimp farmer thanks to Biofloc technology.

The future of medical testing and package delivery.

