We launch a new technology briefing on Wednesday morning. The most relevant news of the last 24 hours, so that you can catch up on what you have a juice or a coffee.

Google loaded yesterday Chrome’s Image Finder and replaced it with Google Lens, although it is not a pure image search engine. There are many unhappy users, and with good reason: why not let me choose which one to use?

If another company had put a horrible notch on a PC screen, they would have eaten her alive. But Apple has its privileges. Macbook users try to hide it … by decorating it. It is even more horrifying.

There are only a few days left until the end of the year, but there is still time for the presentation of some mobiles, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, and possibly the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Technological news

Meta discovers that more than 50,000 Facebook users have been hacked. Read the news

New controversy in OnlyFans: users believed they were talking to models, but it was with employees. Read the news

Amazon gives in to censorship in China and there is one book that cannot receive less than 5 stars. Read the news

Check online your tickets and participations of the Christmas Lottery 2021. Read the news

Christmas lottery 2021: deadline to collect and which prizes must pay taxes. Read the news

Advice from the OCU to pay less taxes without having to go live in Andorra as a youtuber. Read the news

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best gaming laptops. Read the news

Mobile phones

The launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro is ahead of expectations and the confirmation comes from the hand of Pete Lau. Read the news

It seems that there is light at the end of the tunnel and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would already have a presentation date. Read the news

The Moto G Stylus 2022 is filtered in detail in images and in a video where it can be seen in all its angles. Read the news

These are the iPhone and iPad models that would be obsolete with iOS 16. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Chrome has changed the image search engine to Google Lens, so you can deactivate it to leave it as before. Read the news

The solution to hide the notch in the new Macbook comes in the form of an app to decorate it. Read the news

Telefónica is beginning to submerge its servers in fish tanks. Read the news

Lifestyle

The cryptocurrencies with the most absurd names and uses: Shiba inu, Putincoin, Whoppercoin and more. Read the news

What is the minimum age to use Bizum and what limitations do minors have?. Read the news

Updated list with all ‘Ok Google’ voice commands for Google Assistant in 2022. Check the list

Mercadona triumphs among the busiest consumers with one of its latest novelties. Read the news

One supermarket chain has triumphed like no other in 2021 and is already threatening the largest. Read the news

25 accessories that will improve your telework space at home. Check the list

Leisure and gaming

This is the Virtual Reality jacket of a Spanish company that has won the innovation award at CES 2022. Read the news

Motor

The controversial new traffic law of the DGT already has a date: everything you need to know. Read the news

The autonomous cars of 2022 will mount 140 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. Read the news

Can the police fine you for parking badly or circulating incorrectly in a shopping center? Read the news

Science

How to check if a glass or glass container is microwave safe. Read the news

They discover the best preserved dinosaur embryo fossil, and it looks more like a bird than ever. Read the news

This is the first lab-grown chicken breast you can afford. Read the news

Foods that impair concentration and memory, according to a Harvard nutritionist. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

If you dared with the LIDL shoes, you cannot miss the matching wireless headphones. Read the news

Nanoleaf Lines, the latest in advanced LED lighting. Read the news

With this website you can pretend in the office that you are full of work. Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!