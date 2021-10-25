Welcome to the first summary of the week on ComputerHoy.com. Technology, leisure, gaming, lifestyle, science, motor, and some curiosities in today’s content.

Do not miss our complete Oppo Reno 6 5G review. Between the weekend reports, how to call with a hidden number and how to configure parental control on iOS and Android, how to install Windows 10 and 11 on Raspberry Pi, 10 Amazon Prime video series to watch during the month for free, how to improve Windows performance by disabling services, and much more.

Technological news

Intel contest inadvertently reveals the price of its graphics cards that will compete with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. Read the news

WhatsApp experiments with an emergency delete button for status updates. Read the news

Apple would announce new iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac and another iPhone SE by 2022. Read the news

Mobile phones

WhatsApp works on a new way to see the status updates of your favorite companies. Read the news

Samsung would bet on ultra fast charging in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Read the news

Oppo’s new premium mid-range, the Reno 6 5G. Read the analysis and opinion

How to use two applications at the same time on your Android mobile. Read the tutorial

How to set up parental controls in iOS for iPhone and iPad. Read the tutorial

How to call with hidden number: all possible options for iPhone and Android. Read the tutorial

Computers and tablets

Galax launches a DDR5 RAM for PC that you can customize with Lego pieces. Read the news

How to install Windows 10 / Windows 11 on RaspBerry Pi in one step. Read the tutorial

Improve Windows performance by disabling unnecessary services. Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

Some supposed AirPods Pro 2 are leaked, and there would be a surprise with the charging case. Read the news

Future Apple Watch straps could measure blood pressure. Read the news

This architectural firm wants to build a skyscraper ‘upside down’ in New York. Read the news

This restaurant chain bets on robots and increases productivity and tips. Read the news

What is a desktop laser engraver and everything you need to know if you want to buy one. Read the report

How to wash jeans: simple tricks to keep them looking new. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

10 series worth trying Prime Video for free for a month. Read the report

The new Nintendo Switch OLED fails in durability, according to this brutal test. Read the news

The arcades are reluctant to die: a new SEGA Arcade will open in Tokyo, a month after closing. Read the news

Motor

Why do up to 50 autonomous cars a day end up in a cul-de-sac in San Francisco? Read the news

Science

Now the famous Cheetah robot from MIT is able to jump to avoid all kinds of obstacles. Read the news

This is all the plastic that floats right now in the Mediterranean. Read the news

Why some people have blue skin. Read the news

These little robots mix of bees and ants are capable of traversing any type of complex terrain. Read the news

They invent a little robot that ‘surfs’ inspired by water insects. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

They told him he had to restore a 1925 IBM computer, and you can’t imagine what he found…. read the news

Kodak’s first portable digital camera had a 0.01MP sensor and stored photos on cassette tape. Read the news

They turn the classic Casio F-91W watch from the 80s into a smartwatch. Read the news

Extremely rare first-generation iPod prototype comes to light. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!