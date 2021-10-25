Welcome to the first summary of the week on ComputerHoy.com. Technology, leisure, gaming, lifestyle, science, motor, and some curiosities in today’s content.
Intel unintentionally unveiled yesterday, on a run, the prices of two of their Intel ARC cards, which will compete with NVIDIA’s RTXs in February. The undersupplied PC market desperately needs them.
Apple introduced new products a few days ago, but has others in store for the next few months: an iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac, and another iPhone SE.
Do not miss our complete Oppo Reno 6 5G review. Between the weekend reports, how to call with a hidden number and how to configure parental control on iOS and Android, how to install Windows 10 and 11 on Raspberry Pi, 10 Amazon Prime video series to watch during the month for free, how to improve Windows performance by disabling services, and much more.
Technological news
Intel contest inadvertently reveals the price of its graphics cards that will compete with the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. Read the news
WhatsApp experiments with an emergency delete button for status updates. Read the news
Apple would announce new iPad Pro, a redesigned iMac and another iPhone SE by 2022. Read the news
Mobile phones
WhatsApp works on a new way to see the status updates of your favorite companies. Read the news
Samsung would bet on ultra fast charging in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Read the news
Oppo’s new premium mid-range, the Reno 6 5G. Read the analysis and opinion
How to use two applications at the same time on your Android mobile. Read the tutorial
How to set up parental controls in iOS for iPhone and iPad. Read the tutorial
How to call with hidden number: all possible options for iPhone and Android. Read the tutorial
Computers and tablets
Galax launches a DDR5 RAM for PC that you can customize with Lego pieces. Read the news
How to install Windows 10 / Windows 11 on RaspBerry Pi in one step. Read the tutorial
Improve Windows performance by disabling unnecessary services. Read the tutorial
Lifestyle
Some supposed AirPods Pro 2 are leaked, and there would be a surprise with the charging case. Read the news
Future Apple Watch straps could measure blood pressure. Read the news
This architectural firm wants to build a skyscraper ‘upside down’ in New York. Read the news
This restaurant chain bets on robots and increases productivity and tips. Read the news
What is a desktop laser engraver and everything you need to know if you want to buy one. Read the report
How to wash jeans: simple tricks to keep them looking new. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
10 series worth trying Prime Video for free for a month. Read the report
The new Nintendo Switch OLED fails in durability, according to this brutal test. Read the news
The arcades are reluctant to die: a new SEGA Arcade will open in Tokyo, a month after closing. Read the news
Motor
Why do up to 50 autonomous cars a day end up in a cul-de-sac in San Francisco? Read the news
Science
Now the famous Cheetah robot from MIT is able to jump to avoid all kinds of obstacles. Read the news
This is all the plastic that floats right now in the Mediterranean. Read the news
Why some people have blue skin. Read the news
These little robots mix of bees and ants are capable of traversing any type of complex terrain. Read the news
They invent a little robot that ‘surfs’ inspired by water insects. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
They told him he had to restore a 1925 IBM computer, and you can’t imagine what he found…. read the news
Kodak’s first portable digital camera had a 0.01MP sensor and stored photos on cassette tape. Read the news
They turn the classic Casio F-91W watch from the 80s into a smartwatch. Read the news
Extremely rare first-generation iPod prototype comes to light. Read the news
This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!