The producer of GTA V, Take-Two, has bought Zynga, an expert in mobile games, by € 11.2 billion. It is one of the largest operations in the video game industry in its entire history.

The semiconductor crisis has a new victim: Canon, which has had to remove the anti-piracy chips from the cartridges, which also measured the ink level. Until the crisis ends, we will not be able to know how much ink is left …

Begins a new season of our podcast, and this first installment we comment on the first analyzes of 2022, and what we expect from the new year. Press the Play button just below to listen to it:

Technological news

Be careful if you receive a thank you USB in your mailbox at home: they are infected with ransomware. Read the news

The new OLED touchscreens will use graphene instead of rare, increasingly rare metals. Read the news

The Swiss army bans the use of WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal. Read the news

Take-Two, producer of GTA V, buys Zynga for 11.2 billion euros and becomes a giant of mobile games. Read the news

Semiconductor crisis forces Canon to bypass anti-piracy systems on its own printers. Read the news

An expert gives Shiba Inu for dead and bets on these 3 little-known cryptocurrencies. Read the news

Twitch changes its policies regarding copyright and now streamers can be fined millions of dollars. Read the news

Mobile phones

The Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro would arrive with the Surge C2 aimed at improving mobile photography. Read the news

This is the Honor Magic V, a foldable with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and three 50-megapixel cameras. Read the news

The iPhone SE 3 would hit the market earlier than expected: March or April 2022. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Shazam launches an extension for Chrome with which you will be able to know the name of any song that is playing in your browser. Read the news

They use a Raspberry Pi to detect malware in a surprising way. Read the news

Lifestyle

Swipe Party, your friends will help you choose your next date on Tinder. Read the news

What is the best electric toothbrush? Buying guide with the best models of 2022. Read the report

What you should keep in mind when buying in the 2022 sales. Read the news

How to make your own homemade anti-odor spray, without chemicals. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

They discover a system that could allow us to print our own OLED screens at home. Read the news

The series that made you cry is back: all the premieres of the week on Netflix. Read the news

Ómicron hits theaters again: the new Pixar movie will premiere on Disney + and will be free. Read the news

The latest rumors suggest that Apple’s mixed reality glasses would not be designed for the metaverse. Read the news

Motor

They use the batteries of a Tesla stopped to mine cryptocurrencies. Read the news

The cold causes a ship to arrive in Russia with dozens of frozen cars. Read the news

The DGT clarifies how you should act if you see an ambulance approaching on the road. Read the news

Anti-braking and Cascade? Guide to understand the new DGT radars in 2022 and avoid fines. Read the news

Science

New type of renewable energy: generated and stored at the bottom of the sea. Read the news

After several days of tension, it is official: The James Webb has deployed its main sensors without failures. Read the news

This AI has almost exactly detailed the structure and operation of Omicron. Read the news

SpaceX proves that its launch pad is also a space rocket catcher. Read the news

You do not choose that you like coffee alone or with milk, it is in your genes. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

The Dark Side of Robot Employees: An Employer Who Has ‘Hired’ Them Explains Why He Prefers Humans. Read the news

Hologram video calls reach homes. Read the news

This is the open world video game that a Valencian town has created to promote their parties. Read the news

