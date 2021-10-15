It’s Friday, so before the weekend break, let’s go over the best news of the morning, in the current overview. Welcome!

Yesterday was the day of mobile presentations. Samsung announced the new Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M22, and realme the brand new realme 8i.

New scams they use as a hook the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or ad blockers, to introduce malware to your mobile. Watch out!

After what Epic Games denounced Apple … now Google denounces Epic. And it is that the income of Fortnite is too juicy …

Technological news

End-to-end encryption is beginning to reach WhatsApp backups. Read the news

Twitter will start showing ads between replies to tweets. Read the news

Zaragoza City Council is the first to sell NFTs based on the traditions of the city. Read the news

The new scam to hack your WhatsApp uses the third dose of the vaccine as a hook. Read the news

Computer Hoy number 601 is already on your kiosk! Read the news

Facebook’s new strategy to contain leaks is leaked. Read the news

Ad Blockers Adding Ads and Scams – Here’s how this new internet scam works. Read the news

Mobile phones

The new version of Realme UI 3 drinks from the novelties of ColorOS 12 and we already know when it will be released. Read the news

Samsung presents the new Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy M22 to compete in the entry range and the most powerful average. Read the news

The realme 8i is already a reality in Spain: 120 Hz screen, MediaTek Helio G96 and 50 Mpx camera. Read the news

The specifications of Oppo’s folding mobile appear in a leak. Read the news

10 free applications and games that you have to install right now on your mobile phone. Check the list

Computers and tablets

Now you can scroll infinitely between Google search results. Read the news

Buying a Huawei laptop: guide to choosing the best model. Read the news

Lifestyle

The AirPods 3 could see the light at Apple’s event on October 18. Read the news

HTC presents Vive Flow, the ultralight virtual reality glasses for watching Netflix and doing meditation. Read the news

Apple extends the AirPods Pro repair warranty for one more year due to sound problems. Read the news

LIDL’s remote control robot can bring things to and from home. Read the news

This is the seasonal fruit that triumphs in Mercadona, and it is of national origin. Read the news

Curious tricks to remove wrinkles from clothes when you don’t have the iron at hand. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

This is the Xbox 20 anniversary controller: dynamic theme, special headphones, charging stand… read the news

Google takes notice of Apple and sues Epic Games for payments in Fortnite. Read the news

This is the inside of the OLED Switch: less heatsink and Nintendo’s notable internal redesign. Read the news

Motor

F1 will use 100% sustainable fuel, although from 2026. Read the news

This is how dangerous using WhatsApp can be while driving. Read the news

The car button that you should never press, except on two very specific occasions. Read the news

Activate Android Driving Mode automatically when you get into the car. Read the news

The Geneva Motor Show is delayed until 2023. Read the news

Science and culture

This is how you can tour the Great Wall of China from your sofa in Google Street View style. Read the news

The benefits of sleeping on your back, better than on your side. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

In the worst turn of events, robot dogs now have embedded and functional weapons Read the news

This car catcher police network is the terror of thieves and fugitives. Read the news

This has been the tech news roundup of the day. Have a nice day!