There are solid rumors that, next week, Facebook will change its name. The excuse is that he wants to focus on the metaverse, but something tells you that it also has to do with the bad image of recent years …

Finally, Android 12 has already started shipping, although only on Pixel mobiles, as is tradition.

Raspberry is also affected by the chip crisis: has announced that it is going to raise prices for some of its micro PCs.

Technological news

The supply crisis claims a new victim: Raspberry Pi.

Tricks to know if it is the right time to buy a cryptocurrency.

After months of waiting it's official: Android 12 is already among us.

Goodbye to Facebook? The company considers changing its name this month.

Be careful if you receive this notice from Bizum: the National Police warns that money can be stolen if you press the button.

Android 12 will allow all mobiles to have two WhatsApp accounts open.

The leak of the Twitch code reveals that the platform has a list of streamers who can break the rules.

Facial recognition reaches some schools in the UK.

Mobile phones

Screen with 120 Hz and Snapdragon 778G for the new OPPO K9s.

Samsung aims to personalize its folding phones with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition.

Oppo wants to compete with Qualcomm: the Chinese company would take months developing its own processors.

Delete people and objects from photographs comes to Google Photos with the new Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 6 will officially arrive in Spain, but late, we have to wait for 2022.

Xiaomi will present the Redmi Note 11 on October 28: this is all we know.

Vivo presents its new mid-range smartphones Vivo T1 and Vivo T1x: 64 Mpx cameras and 5,000 mAh battery.

Computers and tablets

Instagram adds this week what is undoubtedly its most anticipated function for computers.

Android applications will arrive in Windows 11, although in a very timid way.

The 2021 14 "MacBook Pro requires a different charger than the one in the box to fast charge.

Lifestyle

Xiaomi expands its list of amazing gadgets: smart curtains, smart massager and more.

6 things you should never do if you are going to eat at a Michelin star restaurant.

Guide to buying an oil or air fryer: tips, models and their differences.

Easy tricks to clean and disinfect the whole house with hydrogen peroxide.

How to wash black or dark clothes: tricks to preserve the color and that does not fade.

Leisure and gaming

God of War, the best PS4 game, announced for PC.

Netflix changes the way it measures the popularity of its series and movies, now it will be more transparent.

Motor

Ford has invented customizable headlights, do you know them?

The 6 golden rules of the DGT before putting on your seat belt that you should never forget.

In Spain there will be a recycling plant for electric car batteries.

Science

NASA shows us what the NASA Perseverance rover spacewalk looks like in a timelapse.

The best exercise to relieve back pain, according to a physical therapist.

The curiosities of the day

Fined because the camera mistakes his car's license plate for a pedestrian's shirt.

The supermarket cart with AI that weighs the fruit, takes you to the offers, and charges you when you leave.

