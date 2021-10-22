Fifth and last summary of the week with all the best and most relevant that has happened in the last 24 hours in the world of technology. Welcome!

Nothing can with him Bitcoin. Despite all the setbacks in recent months, yesterday marked its all-time high: a Bitcoin costs 54,000 euros.

Qualcomm’s reign ending? Mediatek presented its Dimensity 2000 processor yesterday, which outperforms the Snapdragon.

We have published two complete reports that we recommend: the one with the camera Sony Alpha 7 IV, and the console Nintendo Switch OLED.

Technological news

You don't appear in a compromised video: This Facebook message is fake and it steals your account.

2022 work calendar: list of all holidays according to your Autonomous Community.

The developers are in luck, Google lowers the commissions to the subscriptions of the applications.

Optical switches are already a reality and could replace transistors in chips.

The new Gmail changes want to prevent you from making the wrong person when sending an email.

If you have Bitcoins you are in luck: it reaches its all-time high.

Mobile phones

Mediatek overtakes Qualcomm in performance with its Dimensity 2000.

Nova 9 and 8i are Huawei's new bets for the smartphone market in Spain.

7 applications that you have to install on your mobile phone if you are a student.

The Google calendar will be able to automatically reject unwanted meetings.

Computers and tablets

Google Docs adds a new function that makes your life much easier.

The new DDR5 RAM will be up to 60% more expensive than the current DDR4.

Which users can use Android apps on Windows 11 today.

Lifestyle

What is Elon Musk's Productivity Hack? Does it really work?

Homemade tricks to clean your PC keyboard without buying products.

Sony Alpha 7 IV, first impressions of the new Sony Full Frame camera.

Neither at Lidl nor at Mercadona: these are the best supermarket juices according to the OCU.

The new healthy breakfast without sugar or sweeteners triumphs at Mercadona.

Leisure and gaming

The Squid Game app on Google Play was actually malware.

Uncharted: The Movie, first trailer in Spanish and release date.

The 30 best horror or scary movies in history.

We have thoroughly tested the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

MacBook Pros with M1 Max triple GPU performance compared to M1, are they the first Mac for gamers?

Motor

Almost 7,000 drivers have been fined in a week for doing these things in the car.

3 versions of the Fiat 500 that are unforgettable.

Good news for the electric car: Recycled batteries can be as efficient or more efficient than new ones.

Honda has unveiled five new fully electric prototypes.

Android Auto does not work well and gives problems? Relax, you are not alone.

The mistakes you make when renewing your DGT driving license that can cost you a fine.

Science

Natural Stomach Pain Relief Remedies That Really Work.

Why is the price of energy rising so much in Europe?

The curiosities of the day

Jetson One, the smallest one-man flying car around, is controlled like a video game.

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!