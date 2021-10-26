What has happened in the last 24 hours in the world of technology? Now is the time to find out with the help of ComputerHoy.com’s daily digest.

The mythical Windows XP turned 20 yesterday, but Microsoft is unable to retire it. And while, Apple released the new MacOS Monterey, in time for your new MacBook Pros.

The mobile Sony Xperia Pro 1 it could be the first with a 1 inch sensor. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 debuts with fast charging at 120W.

Have new chapter of our podcast! Today, in video format. We are talking about the Nintendo Switch OLED, the Oppo Reno 6 mobile specular, and the curious Xiaomi fryer.

Technological news

The 4 keys of the Civil Guard to create a totally secure password.

MacOS Monterey is now available, so you can download it on your Mac.

A single word from Elon Musk sinks the Shiba inu cryptocurrency 20%, demonstrating the fragility of most digital currencies.

WhatsApp will ask to verify the identity to be able to make payments from the App.

Windows XP turns 20 and maybe it's time to say goodbye.

Mobile phones

The 120W fast charge reaches the Xiaomi mid-range with the Redmi Note 11.

The Sony Xperia Pro 1 would arrive with a camera with a 1-inch sensor.

Google's new Tensor processor is less powerful than expected: behind the A12.

Computers and tablets

Intel responds to Apple and its new M1s with the most powerful notebook processor to date: Core i9 12800HK.

This is the reason why Apple has introduced the notch in its MacBook Pros.

RAM memory: types, differences and what is the amount you need to have on your PC or mobile.

Non-essential Windows services hampering your performance.

Lifestyle

Google Meet adds the perfect feature to avoid annoying participants in video calls.

This is the inside of the Apple Watch 7: discover the reason for the delay in its launch.

This is the Watch 100 that Motorola is preparing, with Wear OS?

If you want to decorate your house for Halloween, these are the best accessories that have fast shipping on Amazon.

Mercadona surprises with a new product that you have surely never seen before.

Leisure and gaming

HBO Max arrives in Spain and this is all you need to know.

Age of Empires IV, technical analysis and opinion.

All the premieres of the week on Netflix: we return to the universe created by Zack Snyder.

Motor

What is and why does the tunnel effect happen when we drive according to the DGT.

Tesla withdraws the latest update to Full Self-Driving after several software problems were detected.

What will the Registration Tax be like in 2022 and how much does it go up?.

The DGT focuses on bicycles and electric scooters: up to 200 euros fine.

How are the Chinese cars that are arriving in Spain.

Science

Coca-Cola has great Eco news: its new bottle is 100% vegetable.

The future of medicine in the hands of AI: better diagnostic accuracy than the doctors themselves.

The wind wall that can be installed in any house and would pay you the electricity bill.

How is the International Space Station inside? Discover it in 360º with this video from ESA.

Does having a glass of milk before bed help you sleep better? This is what science says.

9 health problems caused by fall, some will surprise you.

The curiosities of the day

Igloo, your private space if you telecommute or do it in a noisy office.

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!