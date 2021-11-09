What has happened in the last hours in the world of technology? If you want to catch up, you’ve come to the right place. You have it all compiled in our news summary.

According to unofficial sources, but confirmed by the employees of the company itself, Media Markt has suffered a massive ransomware attack which has hijacked all your servers at the European level.

We do not know if it is related to the volcano, but future Apple processors They bear the code name of Spanish islands: La Palma, Ibiza and Lobos, among others.

We release new chapter of our podcast, today in video format. We are talking about the realme 8i phones, the Xiaomi 11 Lite New Edition, the Galaxy A52S and the Redmi 10.

Technological news

MediaMarkt suffers a ransomware attack that has encrypted all its servers, a few days before Black Friday. Read the news

A group of hackers just stole millions of dollars in cryptocurrency from a DeFi platform. Read the news

When do the Black Friday sales start on Amazon and other stores? Read the news

Will Elon Musk respect the poll results he posted on Twitter? Read the news

Apple’s new chips will bear names of Spanish islands. Read the news

Mobile phones

Specifications and photos of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G are leaked, Samsung says goodbye to the headphone connection. Read the news

Motorola would be preparing its return to the high-end with the Moto Edge X. Read the news

Google Assistant will read what you send it with the push of a button. Read the news

Computers and tablets

We have good news if you also use WhatsApp on your computer. Read the news

The 7 Internet myths that are not as true as they seem. Read the news

Lifestyle

Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000, WiFi at maximum power. Read our analysis and opinion

The surprising conclusions of the OCU when comparing the prices of the last Black Friday. Read the news

LIDL’s genius invention to keep kids entertained on long car trips. Read the news

The ultimate potion to clean your TV screen without leaving a single mark. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

All the premieres of the week on Netflix: the most fun possible with Red Alert. Read the news

These 13 Marvel movies get the IMAX version on Disney +, and they lose the black bands. Read the news

Disney + celebrates its big week and now it will only cost you € 1.99 to sign up. Read the news

Nvidia’s new graphics cards will be twice as powerful as the RTX 3000 series. Read the news

Netflix continues to advance its video games for iOS. Read the news

Motor

The new DGT strategy with which it could fine a third of drivers. Read the news

Sodium batteries could be the solution to the shortage of batteries for electric cars. Read the news

2035 is set as the deadline for diesel cars. Read the news

The DGT will prepare a very radical change for cyclists who circulate in the city. Read the news

5 very curious details of the Seat Ibiza that few know. Read the news

Science

They develop a robot capable of giving vaccines without the need for needles. Read the news

Build a machine capable of turning plastic bags into fuel. Read the news

How to fix email according to science. Read the news

We see for the first time the interior of the International Space Station in 4K and it is impressive. Read the news

How many beers, wines or shots do you have to drink per day for doctors to consider you an alcoholic. Read the news

What is better for your health, being an early bird or a night owl? Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Japan’s companies that help people disappear continue to operate in the aftermath of the pandemic. Read the news

The tallest bust in the world. Read the news

