Welcome to the first summary of the week on ComputerHoy.com. We tell you everything that has happened in the last 48 hours, so you don’t miss anything.

Movistar has suffered a security breach this weekend, which affects thousands of customers.

The chip crisis hits the car industry hard: if a few days ago BMW removed touchscreens from new vehicles, Tesla has removed the USB connectors.

We also recommend our reviews of the Xioami Pad 5 tablet, the Loewe Bild i.55 DR + TV, the Fitbit Charge 5 bracelet, and the Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda console, as well as the report of the 20 years of Xbox, how to play Android games on Windows 11, how to calibrate the monitor, what to look for when buying cryptocurrencies, how to choose a stove for small rooms, and much more.

Technological news

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is filtered, and Samsung’s goodbye to the headphone jack is confirmed. Read the news

Chrome will allow you to read articles in its side panel while browsing other sites. Read the news

Movistar suffers a security breach that affects thousands of its customers. Read the news

They discover a dangerous spyware campaign on Android that you should avoid. Read the news

Mobile phones

The 8 reasons why you can delete an app from the Play Store on Android. Read the news

How to join FaceTime calls from non-Apple devices. Read the tutorial

Computers and tablets

These are the new emoji coming to Windows 11. Read the news

How to play Android games on Windows 11. Read the tutorial

Xiaomi Pad 5, can it compete with the iPad? Read our analysis and opinion

Windows 11 brings back the fearsome Blue Screen of Death. Read the news

How to properly calibrate your new monitor with these 5 free tools. Read the report

How to use Snap Layouts in Windows 11 to get more out of your desktop. Read the report

Lifestyle

These are the first renders of the Moto Watch 100 with some of its specifications. Read the news

Apple would be working on a drone according to this patent. Read the news

Everything you need to know to buy a portable stove to heat small spaces. Read the report

A premium TV, the Loewe Bild i.55 DR +. Read our analysis and opinion

What to look for when buying cryptocurrencies to avoid falling for a scam. Read the report

Is the Fitbit Charge 5 activity tracker worth it? Read our analysis and opinion

Guide and tips for buying a smart scale with body fat meter. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

Game & Watch The Legend of Zelda, analysis and opinion of a machine that pulls nostalgia. Read the news

PS5 in 2021, analysis and opinion of the first year of the new generation of Sony. Read the report

History of the original Xbox: 20 years of the Microsoft tornado in video games and this is how we lived it in 2001. Read the news

Xbox by Gucci is the most fashionable console, but its price attracts even more attention than its design. Read the news

Motor

Some Tesla cars are being delivered without USB ports due to chip shortage. Read the news

This smart rear view mirror with rear camera will help you drive safely, and even the DGT will recommend them. Read the news

Science

This smart window blocks the sun’s heat without sacrificing views. Read the news

The retired engineer who saved 1,200 apple varieties from extinction. Read the news

So you get a job at NASA by chance. Read the news

This is the first 3D printed public park. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

What does the all-black hot dog that IKEA put on sale taste like. Read the news

When you ask for an Uber, and a tank comes to pick you up at home. Read the news

Why in Singapore it is prohibited to sell chewing gum, with fines of 2,000 euros and jail time to importers. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!