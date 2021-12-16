Welcome to the 6:30 AM Tech Brief. The news of the last 24 hours, in a handful of news indexed in headlines.

Technological news

Google is clear: workers who do not comply with the vaccination policy will lose their job.

The United States returns to its old ways and begins to veto Chinese companies: it starts with DJI.

Elon Musk does it again: the value of a cryptocurrency shoots up after announcing that they will accept it at Tesla.

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best laptops.

Mobile phones

The best 13 console games ported to Android.

Oppo Find N: this is the mobile that puts Oppo in the race for folding.

Your iPhone has a new feature that you must activate before you die.

IBM and Samsung announce a new chip that could extend your mobile battery to a week.

WhatsApp lets you listen to voice messages before they are sent after their last update.

Computers and tablets

The new Windows 11 update gets rid of some of the old Windows interface.

Samsung makes its new Galaxy Tab A8 official: 10.5-inch screen and 7,040 mAh battery.

Lifestyle

Why if 90% of the Bitcoin has already been mined, it will take 120 years to see the last currency.

Opal C1 is the queen of webcams for streamers with quality similar to a mirrorless camera.

Xiaomi bombshell: puts on sale a new cheap smartwatch with SpO2 and GPS at a surprising price.

Xiaomi's new Redmi Watch 2 Lite arrives in Spain and promises to unseat its predecessors.

What is Shein and how does the Chinese giant of cheap online clothing that threaten Zara, Primark or H&M work.

Gift guide and shopping tips for this Christmas 2021.

Lidl surprises with a new appliance: the hot soup blender.

With this great trick you will prepare a presentation of sausages for this Christmas that will make people talk.

Leisure and gaming

After Friends, the other most anticipated reunion arrives today at HBO Max Spain.

NVIDIA introduces its Matrix Resurrections-inspired PCs, but like its RTX cards, they cannot be purchased.

More delays are expected in 2022, but there will also be more exclusive games.

Minecraft is already the most popular game in history on YouTube.

Motor

The chameleon car: BMW is making a car that will change color with a button.

The 6 most common situations in a roundabout and how to act to avoid risks and fines according to the DGT.

All the changes you must know to pass the ITV in 2022.

This electric station can charge up to 2,000 electric vehicles per day.

The Tesla Model 3 is quarantined due to a fatal accident in Paris.

Science

Portugal launches laboratory-grown fish: sea bass without bones, microplastics and mercury.

For the first time in history the human being has touched the sun.

The curiosities of the day

The latest Twitter craze: more than a thousand people pretend to be in line at McDonald's live.

This robot scales ceilings and walls so workers don't have to.

