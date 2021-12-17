Last summary of the week with all the most relevant that has happened in the world of technology, the last 24 hours. Welcome!

The mobile hardware of 2022, is taking shape: the competitor of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Dimensity 9000 by Mediatek. We have also seen the first image of the Xiaomi 12.

Nothing can with the mega-polluting cryptocurrencies, which have recovered from China’s veto: mining is already at the same level as before the ban.

The british government has announced its intention to compete with … Intel and AMD. It will create its own processors before 2025.

Technological news

At last you will be able to upload Stories of more than 15 seconds to Instagram. Read the news

Signal is ahead of WhatsApp with a new feature that can help you save Christmas. Read the news

Gold is digitized: they create the Gold Token, which allow us to invest in gold through digital currencies. Read the news

Intel and AMD’s new competitor is … the British Government. Read the news

Studies show why fake news spreads so fast on social media. Read the news

Intel is clear that the Metaverse that Zuckerberg promises is far away: it takes a thousand times the current power. Read the news

Crypto miners have already surpassed pre-China veto activity levels. Read the news

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best convertible teams. Read the news

Mobile phones

Huawei’s Galaxy Z Flip, P50 Pocket, is glimpsed in teasers and points out ways to be the smallest flexible. Read the news

We already know what the OnePlus Nord 2 CE will be like: total redesign. Read the news

The Xiaomi 12 can be seen in all its splendor in real images and in a video. Read the news

The specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro are leaked and charging would not be as fast as in the latest leaks. Read the news

This is Dimensity 9000, Mediatek’s 4nm mobile processor to compete face to face with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K: Xiaomi’s powerful bet to compete with Chromecast and Fire TV. Read the news

Microsoft wants you to use Edge in Windows 11 whether you like it or not. Read the news

How to enter an old Movistar or Telefónica email and receive emails on your mobile and PC. Read the report

Lifestyle

What is a stablecoin? Learn about lower risk cryptocurrencies. Read the news

Cryptocurrencies that could replace Shiba Inu in 2022 and make you earn money. Read the news

What is the legal limit of money that two individuals can send by Bizum? Read the news

What is the difference between the Lidl kitchen robot that you can buy and the prohibited model. Read the news

How to remove odors from the house without using chemicals. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Epic Games Store gives away a game every day this Christmas and a check for 10 euros that is renewed infinitely with each purchase. Read the news

Final Fantasy XIV is being so popular that they are going to stop selling it, that’s how it is to die of success. Read the news

The new NVIDIA mid-range graphics card will come in two versions, so it will be the best seller. Read the news

Motor

Three symptoms that you need to change the shock absorbers of the car. Read the news

How electric scooters should circulate in roundabouts to avoid problems and accidents. Read the news

So you can change the ownership of a car without getting lost in the process. Read the news

Science

Hyundai’s new robot will prevent all your glasses from falling to the ground next Christmas. Read the news

This test allows you to know instantly if you have myopia or vision problems. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Why is there light in the fridge but not in the freezer? Read the news

Berlin’s public transport offers edible cannabis tickets to ‘chill out’ at Christmas. Read the news

It is not Black Mirror: there are companies that already offer the possibility of speaking with programs that pretend to be deceased people. Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!