Yesterday Twitch suffered a massive hack: 125 GB of information leaked, including the source code, what pays the most famous streamers, and a future alternative to Steam …

The european parliament has banned facial recognition in the police environment. A ban that should be extended to more areas …

If you were a happier person during the 6 hours that Facebook was down, we show you how to deactivate the account temporarily. Telegram also really enjoyed the fall– Got as many downloads as UK residents.

Technological news

The European Parliament votes against the use of facial recognition in the police field.

Telegram triumphed with the fall of WhatsApp: as if the entire United Kingdom had downloaded the application in 6 hours.

Twitch Source Code Leaked: 125GB Info, Creator Payments, Potential Rivals, and More.

Were you happy for hours about the fall of Facebook? This way you can deactivate your account temporarily.

Mobile phones

Xiaomi could release an update to its folding phone to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Only four years later Samsung stops updating one of its most legendary mobiles.

Samsung would delay the launch of the Galaxy S22 to make room for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Google Maps already recommends the least polluting route by default instead of the fastest.

WhatsApp will allow you to hide your profile picture from the contacts you want.

Taking notes during scheduled meetings on the Google calendar without using other applications is now a reality.

Computers and tablets

Windows 11 First Serious Problems – File Explorer Devours RAM.

These are the steps to follow to change the default browser in Windows 11.

This is the Nokia T20, the first Nokia tablet with a design for the whole family.

The official steps to follow to install Windows 11 on computers not supported according to Microsoft.

Cheap Windows 11 Laptops: These computers can be upgraded as soon as you buy them.

Lifestyle

Headphones for children: shopping guide to choose the right model for your child.

This is the brand of sliced ​​bread you should eat, according to the OCU, and better if it is whole grain.

Not just televisions, Amazon launches into home appliance manufacturing with its first smart fridge.

Leisure and gaming

Stuff from Netflix's Squid Game that doesn't make any sense.

Valve shows us what Steam Deck looks like inside, to show why we shouldn't open it.

Ibai accidentally says what he's earned on Twitch in the last month.

You can now watch the Black Widow movie for free through Disney +.

Motor

The 7 electric SUVs with more autonomy you can buy right now.

It's hard to believe but the DGT can fine you for using the hazard lights to warn of a hold.

What does the Civil Guard light code mean when it signals you on the road?.

The function that all modern cars carry and that you should deactivate to avoid breakdowns.

This is the revolutionary technique of recycling lithium batteries from electric cars.

Android Auto with its latest updates is placed ahead of Apple CarPlay.

Science

How to prepare ginger water, which strengthens the defenses and relaxes the stomach.

A doctor's viral trick to fight insomnia and get a good night's sleep.

The curiosities of the day

MIT creates a robot capable of finding lost items at home, and we all want one.

NightWatch turns your Apple Watch into a bedside alarm clock.

