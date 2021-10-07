This is the summary of current news from ComputerHoy.com. Everything that has happened most importantly in the last 24 hours, gathered in one place.
Yesterday Twitch suffered a massive hack: 125 GB of information leaked, including the source code, what pays the most famous streamers, and a future alternative to Steam …
The european parliament has banned facial recognition in the police environment. A ban that should be extended to more areas …
If you were a happier person during the 6 hours that Facebook was down, we show you how to deactivate the account temporarily. Telegram also really enjoyed the fall– Got as many downloads as UK residents.
Technological news
The European Parliament votes against the use of facial recognition in the police field. Read the news
Telegram triumphed with the fall of WhatsApp: as if the entire United Kingdom had downloaded the application in 6 hours. Read the news
Twitch Source Code Leaked: 125GB Info, Creator Payments, Potential Rivals, and More. Read the news
Were you happy for hours about the fall of Facebook? This way you can deactivate your account temporarily. Read the news
Mobile phones
Xiaomi could release an update to its folding phone to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Read the news
Only four years later Samsung stops updating one of its most legendary mobiles. Read the news
Samsung would delay the launch of the Galaxy S22 to make room for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Read the news
Google Maps already recommends the least polluting route by default instead of the fastest. Read the news
WhatsApp will allow you to hide your profile picture from the contacts you want. Read the news
Taking notes during scheduled meetings on the Google calendar without using other applications is now a reality. Read the news
Computers and tablets
Windows 11 First Serious Problems – File Explorer Devours RAM. Read the news
These are the steps to follow to change the default browser in Windows 11. Read the news
This is the Nokia T20, the first Nokia tablet with a design for the whole family. Read the news
The official steps to follow to install Windows 11 on computers not supported according to Microsoft. Read the news
Cheap Windows 11 Laptops: These computers can be upgraded as soon as you buy them. Read the report
Lifestyle
Headphones for children: shopping guide to choose the right model for your child. Read the report
This is the brand of sliced bread you should eat, according to the OCU, and better if it is whole grain. Read the news
Not just televisions, Amazon launches into home appliance manufacturing with its first smart fridge. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
Stuff from Netflix’s Squid Game that doesn’t make any sense. Read the news
Valve shows us what Steam Deck looks like inside, to show why we shouldn’t open it. Read the news
Ibai accidentally says what he’s earned on Twitch in the last month. Read the news
You can now watch the Black Widow movie for free through Disney +. Read the news
Motor
The 7 electric SUVs with more autonomy you can buy right now. Read the news
It’s hard to believe but the DGT can fine you for using the hazard lights to warn of a hold. Read the news
What does the Civil Guard light code mean when it signals you on the road?. Read the news
The function that all modern cars carry and that you should deactivate to avoid breakdowns. Read the news
This is the revolutionary technique of recycling lithium batteries from electric cars. Read the news
Android Auto with its latest updates is placed ahead of Apple CarPlay. Read the news
Science
How to prepare ginger water, which strengthens the defenses and relaxes the stomach. Read the news
A doctor’s viral trick to fight insomnia and get a good night’s sleep. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
MIT creates a robot capable of finding lost items at home, and we all want one. Read the news
NightWatch turns your Apple Watch into a bedside alarm clock. Read the news
