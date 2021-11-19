11/19/2021 at 10:24 CET

.

The Davis Cup returns with force. After the forced stoppage of 2020, the ‘World’ of tennis teams goes from one to three cities and from 7 to 11 days of tournament. Aspire to the full. And viewers respond: one week before the start, 60,000 seats have been sold, 33% more than in 2019. “The changes were appropriate,” he told . Enric Rojas, CEO of Kosmos Tennis.

The centenary tournament faces its second edition with the new format proposed and implemented by the soccer player’s company Gerard Piqué, Kosmos, who in this edition has taken note of those things that did not work in 2019: the congestion of schedules that caused morning meetings with little public or night sessions that ended at dawn.

“The format was a success, especially when Spain was proclaimed champion being in Madrid, but it is true that we had some problems. As soon as Davis 2019 ended we got to work to solve it,” the chief executive of the tennis area of ​​the company. The pandemic prevented them from organizing Davis 2020, however he prefers to stay with the positive part. “We have had time,” he assures.

For this reason, it was requested to extend the tournament to eleven days and extend it to two more cities, the Austrian Innsbruck and the Italian Turin, which will allow all days to be in the afternoon except for Saturday, which will facilitate the management of schedules. Going to two more cities, the teams from Italy and Austria guarantee full halls, another point in favor for the tournament managers.

“At the ticket sales level, it is being demonstrated, and it will be seen on the track, that the changes were appropriate,” he says. Red, which supports their claim with data: in 2019 they sold 45,000 tickets, and currently they already far exceed that amount, having sold 60,000 tickets between the three cities. They hope to reach 80,000 spectators between promotions and invitations, and they know that some spectators, such as the Spanish, will wait to know which side of the table the Spanish team is advancing to buy their seat.

This growth compensates for two hard impacts for the tournament: the losses of Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, two icons of world tennis and of the Spanish and Austrian venues. His decisions slowed the momentum in ticket sales. But there are new idols. “In Spain, the ‘boom’ of Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image we are doing very well, “says the Kosmos Tennis executive about the rising star of the Spanish team.

An edition with three different venues in different countries does not distort the concept of the ‘Tennis World Cup’ that Pique promoted as the spirit of the proposal with which he convinced the International Federation. “The essence of the World Cup is that everything happens continuously, without stopping. The fact that there are several venues affects less. The last European Football Championship has been held in several countries at the same time,” he recalls Red.

The pandemic will make it difficult for viewers to move from other countries, which in the Davis of 2019 accounted for 25% of the capacity in Madrid and this year will fall to 2%, a figure that the organization expected. “We are placing a lot of emphasis on local promotion in cities, because people are traveling less,” admits the executive.

FROM LA CAJA MÁGICA TO MADRID ARENA

In the Spanish capital, the tournament will go from the Caja Mágica, in the Usera district of the southern part of the city, to the Madrid Arena in Casa de Campo, a venue closer to the center. The executive of the organizing company assures that the reason for the change of location is due to weather conditions.

“The Caja Mágica is a venue that is very good, but it is not for winter. Due to its location it is a perfect venue for the Mutua Madrid Open, in May, spring-summer. In winter, the investment we had to make for a tournament tennis in November and December, it didn’t make much sense, “he explains. Red.

On the other hand, the Madrid Arena and the Palacio de Cristal in the Casa de Campo offer “a fantastic location, well located and connected” that is “logistically simpler” to organize. “We lost a bit of capacity, but we could never have reached the capacity of the Caja Mágica.”

Of the 12,500 people that could fit in the Caja Mágica, it goes to 10,300 in the Madrid Arena, and with the capacity at 80% in normal locations that number will be reduced to about 9,000 spectators.

The tournament has the support of several brands and despite the cuts in advertising budgets due to the pandemic, its organizers assure that they will maintain the income of the tournament in this section.

“To achieve the growth we wanted, what we obtained before the pandemic with two sponsors, now we do with four. In the final result we will exceed the data of 2019,” he says Red.

Among these sponsors, they will offer the ‘Fan Tokens’ of the Socios.com platform, a type of digital assets that entitle their holders to choose some elements of the tournament (the opening message, the decoration of the dressing rooms of the three local teams or the design of the balls of the end), and that can be exchanged economically. From those exchanges, the tournament will receive an amount. “If it works as we expect, it can be a very pleasant surprise,” says the Kosmos Tennis executive.

IMPACT ADS TO RETURN

Large canvases have become a key element to surprise in the sports industry. Marked school Joan Laporta with his against the Santiago Bernabéu in Barcelona’s presidential campaign, and a few months later the Davis Cup did, with the slogan “In Madrid we are on the right and on the wrong side”. The phrase lent itself to a double interpretation after the victory of the popular Isabel Diaz Ayuso in regional elections.

“We wanted to make noise, we were thinking of some kind of canvas that was shocking and that was viral, without disrespecting anyone. It was achieved, it was on all the networks, televisions, newspapers, it was right after the elections. We got what we were looking for It had a brutal impact, “he recalls. Red.

The objective was more than met. “Since 2019 we had been silent, due to the cancellation, it was very clear that the tournament was going to continue in Madrid and we wanted to get out of conventional methods to make a lot of noise,” he adds Red.

His next goal is not only to fill the Madrid Arena, but to increase the young audience. It will not be through Twitch, because the television broadcast is exclusively agreed with Movistar. But they will look for other methods. “We must try to attract young people to sporting events again. If we do not succeed, in a few years it will be difficult,” warns the executive of the Davis Cup organizer.