It is now available for all Android phones Google’s encrypted folder to save private photos and videos, which was released a few months ago on Pixel phones.

Moto Edge X30, Huawei Mate V and Google’s first watch, the Pixel Watch, could be revealed in the near future.

We recommend our HP Specter X360 2021 Laptop Review, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, the Logitech Mx Keys Mini keyboard, and the Kobold VB100 cordless vacuum cleaner. We have reports where we explain what are NFT games, how to improve the mobile data connection, 15 uses of Windows command lines, 10 gift ideas for children and adults, and much more.

Technological news

Never seen before: this mobile reaches a score of 10 in repair, according to iFixit. Read the news

Google’s encrypted folder to save ‘private’ photos and videos, now available on all Android phones. Read the news

The National Police warns that cybercriminals are intensifying their campaigns against CaixaBank users to steal their data. Read the news

These have been the most used emojis in 2021, and surely you have used them all. Read the news

Mobile phones

Xiaomi could launch an unexpected Redmi 10 2022 to dominate the entry range. Read the news

This is the first official image of the Moto Edge X30 a few days after its presentation. Read the news

The Huawei Mate V would be a few days away from being presented, and would compete with the Galaxy Z Flip. Read the news

Things you can do to make your mobile data connection work faster. Read the tutorial

Computers and tablets

15 uses of the Windows command line (CMD) you should know. Read the report

How is the new Logitech Mx Keys Mini wireless keyboard doing? Read the analysis and opinion

We break down the pros and cons of the HP Specter x360 2021 office laptop. Read our analysis and opinion

We tested the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 tablet. Read our analysis and opinion

How to use an old laptop screen as a second monitor. Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

Christmas 2021: 10 gift ideas for seniors. Read the news

These would be the first real promotional images of the Google Pixel Watch. Read the news

LEGO swaps plastic for wood in its new LEGO Home collection. Read the news

The Thermomix of cordless vacuum cleaners? We tested the Kobold VB100. Read our analysis and opinion

Christmas 2021: 10 gift ideas for kids. Read the report

You’ve been using the refrigerator your whole life badly and you probably didn’t know it. Read the news

The 6 Cheapest Ways to Heat Your House Efficiently. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

Which movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney +, and HBO Max: one from the west, one from space, and one tribute. Read the news

What are NFT or Play-to-earn games, play to win money, and why they generate so much controversy. Read the report

A year later, we are still out of stock of PS5, is it worth buying in 2021? Read the report

Motor

Russian drivers’ tricks to start the car and drive in minus 50 degrees. Read the news

This is the notice of the Civil Guard about two elements that you should check in your car before going out on the road. Read the news

Thieves are using AirTags to steal cars, and you should be vigilant. Read the news

Science

The Chinese lunar rover changes its route to investigate a mysterious cubic object that they have called the Mysterious House of the Moon. Read the news

The largest swing bridge in the world is launched over the Suez Canal. Read the news

Botto, the artificial intelligence that challenges the art world: he has made a million dollars selling his first paintings on NFT. Read the news

This cutting-edge technology has succeeded in reducing soil and air radiation in Chernobyl. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

IKEA offers for rent a micro house of 10 square meters for 1 euro per month. Read the news

They imagine a transparent yacht that you could see plying the oceans. Read the news

This is how realistic this humanoid’s facial expressions are, and he looks like a human being. Read the news

