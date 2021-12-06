Tech news never stops so here it is, punctual at 6:30 in the morning, the news roundup from ComputerHoy.com
It is now available for all Android phones Google’s encrypted folder to save private photos and videos, which was released a few months ago on Pixel phones.
Moto Edge X30, Huawei Mate V and Google’s first watch, the Pixel Watch, could be revealed in the near future.
We recommend our HP Specter X360 2021 Laptop Review, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13, the Logitech Mx Keys Mini keyboard, and the Kobold VB100 cordless vacuum cleaner. We have reports where we explain what are NFT games, how to improve the mobile data connection, 15 uses of Windows command lines, 10 gift ideas for children and adults, and much more.
Technological news
Never seen before: this mobile reaches a score of 10 in repair, according to iFixit. Read the news
Google’s encrypted folder to save ‘private’ photos and videos, now available on all Android phones. Read the news
The National Police warns that cybercriminals are intensifying their campaigns against CaixaBank users to steal their data. Read the news
These have been the most used emojis in 2021, and surely you have used them all. Read the news
Mobile phones
Xiaomi could launch an unexpected Redmi 10 2022 to dominate the entry range. Read the news
This is the first official image of the Moto Edge X30 a few days after its presentation. Read the news
The Huawei Mate V would be a few days away from being presented, and would compete with the Galaxy Z Flip. Read the news
Things you can do to make your mobile data connection work faster. Read the tutorial
Computers and tablets
15 uses of the Windows command line (CMD) you should know. Read the report
How is the new Logitech Mx Keys Mini wireless keyboard doing? Read the analysis and opinion
We break down the pros and cons of the HP Specter x360 2021 office laptop. Read our analysis and opinion
We tested the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 tablet. Read our analysis and opinion
How to use an old laptop screen as a second monitor. Read the tutorial
Lifestyle
Christmas 2021: 10 gift ideas for seniors. Read the news
These would be the first real promotional images of the Google Pixel Watch. Read the news
LEGO swaps plastic for wood in its new LEGO Home collection. Read the news
The Thermomix of cordless vacuum cleaners? We tested the Kobold VB100. Read our analysis and opinion
Christmas 2021: 10 gift ideas for kids. Read the report
You’ve been using the refrigerator your whole life badly and you probably didn’t know it. Read the news
The 6 Cheapest Ways to Heat Your House Efficiently. Read the report
Leisure and gaming
Which movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney +, and HBO Max: one from the west, one from space, and one tribute. Read the news
What are NFT or Play-to-earn games, play to win money, and why they generate so much controversy. Read the report
A year later, we are still out of stock of PS5, is it worth buying in 2021? Read the report
Motor
Russian drivers’ tricks to start the car and drive in minus 50 degrees. Read the news
This is the notice of the Civil Guard about two elements that you should check in your car before going out on the road. Read the news
Thieves are using AirTags to steal cars, and you should be vigilant. Read the news
Science
The Chinese lunar rover changes its route to investigate a mysterious cubic object that they have called the Mysterious House of the Moon. Read the news
The largest swing bridge in the world is launched over the Suez Canal. Read the news
Botto, the artificial intelligence that challenges the art world: he has made a million dollars selling his first paintings on NFT. Read the news
This cutting-edge technology has succeeded in reducing soil and air radiation in Chernobyl. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
IKEA offers for rent a micro house of 10 square meters for 1 euro per month. Read the news
They imagine a transparent yacht that you could see plying the oceans. Read the news
This is how realistic this humanoid’s facial expressions are, and he looks like a human being. Read the news
