Before leaving everything to prepare Christmas Eve dinner, it never hurts to catch up on everything that has happened most importantly in the world of technology. So you will have topics of conversation between plates!

Presentation day yesterday Thursday, with Huawei’s new foldable mobile, watch and augmented reality glasses, as well as the new Ryzer Threadripper Pro 5000 processors from AMD.

They also leaked the first news of Android 13, which affect the lock screen, battery and audio, among other things.

LG will present its first 6G devices, capable of Internet access at 1 TB / sec.

Technological news

LG continues to move towards 6G and begins to show its equipment with speeds of 1 TB per second. Read the news

Amazon bans itself on Twitch, Prime Video Spain account, by the comedian Henar Álvarez. Read the news

The first news of Android 13 is filtered, affecting the lock screen, audio and battery. Read the news

Mobile phones

Reactions to messages come to Telegram and will give an animated touch to the conversations. Read the news

The Huawei P50 Pocket is official: Snapdragon 888, 6.9 “OLED screen and 40 W fast charge. Read the news

Now the heart emoji you send on WhatsApp will be more alive than ever. Read the news

The Xiaomi 12 can be seen complete and in detail in real images. Read the news

The problems of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have no end: the screens of some terminals have spontaneously broken. Read the news

Computers and tablets

This is the new AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 line to stand up to Intel’s Alder Lake professionals. Read the news

This Samsung SSD breaks all speed records, but you can’t buy it. Read the news

Lifestyle

This is the software that a 12-year-old girl used to convert her drawings to NFT and earn 1.4 million euros. Read the news

Huawei Eyewear and Huawei Watch D, this is how Huawei smart glasses and sensor-filled watch are. Read the news

This is how almost all Apple AirPods Max problems are fixed. Read the news

McDonald’s wants to make you feel less guilty about its new exercise bike. Read the news

Original phrases and messages to congratulate Christmas Eve and Christmas on WhatsApp. Read the news

Funny memes and images to congratulate Christmas on WhatsApp. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

The 11 best movies to watch as a family at Christmas. Check the list

A cinema just for you, LG presents its throne with a curved OLED panel that rotates. Read the news

Atresplayer: price, where to watch it and what are the best series, shows and movies. Read the report

HBO Max gives a glimpse of the new Westworld and the Game of Thrones spin off in a trailer that advances the 2022 premieres. Read the news

Wordle: the new word game that is going viral on Twitter. Read the news

Linux can already run 80% of Steam games. Read the news

Motor

Be careful with the V16 emergency lights that you buy, they could not be valid shortly, warns the DGT. Read the news

The charging trick that can revive a lithium battery. Read the news

7 highlights of the Tesla Model 3 2022. Read the news

Arc Vector the 100,000 euro electric motorcycle with the latest technology and more than 400 km of autonomy. Read the news

Science

They detect COVID in a matter of seconds thanks to diamond-based quantum sensors. Read the news

The oldest family in history is found thanks to DNA tests and a Basque researcher. Read the news

This is the one-dose vaccine that the US Army has created for COVID. Read the news

This is what happens to your body when you eat canned tuna. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

This screen will allow you to savor haute cuisine dishes as long as you are willing to lick it. Read the news

La Casa Bitcoins, a peculiar tribute to the most famous cryptocurrency. Read the news

They create a Christmas tree one atom thick. Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a happy Christmas Eve!