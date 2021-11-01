We kick off a new month with our usual tech news roundup. What happened this weekend?

Meta, the new name of Facebook, is beginning to be noticed. WhatsApp is now called WhatsApp Meta.

They unveil the first real photos of Intel graphics cards, the first in 20 years.

We recommend our Samsung QLED Q60A TV review and from Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 watch. Also reports such as the best Android emulators for PC, how to get cheap flights and travel, the 20 best horror movies of the last decade, How to install Windows 10 and 11 on your PC at the same time, how to choose a heat accumulator, and much more.

Technological news

WhatsApp adds Meta to its name, so you know that it is part of the new Metaverse. Read the news

After Dogecoin and Shiba Inu the experts look for the next ‘hit’ and they already have a candidate. Read the news

Roblox does not work: millions of children will not be able to celebrate Halloween with their virtual friends. Read the news

10 tips from the OCU to avoid being affected by the time change. Read the news

NVIDIA launches the most powerful GPU to mine cryptocurrencies, costs more than 4,000 euros. Read the news

Mobile phones

iFixit laughs at ‘dismembering’ Apple’s 25-euro chamois. Read the news

This could be the first real image of the Xiaomi 12, which would also arrive in a Lite version. Read the news

Finally the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be presented at CES 2022. Read the news

How to do reverse image searches on Android. Read the tutorial

Computers and tablets

This Windows 12 concept has everything Windows 11 lacks. Read the news

What is the new eDisplayPort 1.5 standard, and why it will save battery life on notebooks. Read the news

How to choose the best WiFi channel according to the congestion of your neighborhood. Read the tutorial

The new iMac Pro would bet on a mini LED screen at its launch in the first half of 2022. Read the news

These are the first real images of the expected Intel graphics cards. Read the news

New features specific to Windows 11 would arrive in the form of a new set of updates. Read the news

Top 10 Android Emulators for PC. Read the report

How to have two operating systems on the same PC: Windows 10 and Windows 11. Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

The viral trick to clean your fryer without oil and leave it as new in seconds. Read the news

How to use Tor to securely send files. Read the tutorial

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 worth it? Analysis and opinion of the new Active

How to get cheap flights and travel. Read the report

Guide to buying a cheap home alarm with motion sensors. Read the report

Guide to buying a heat accumulator to heat your house without breaking the bank. Check the buying guide

Tricks to remove the bad smell from shoes with products that you have at home. Read the news

How to know if you are using too much detergent in the washing machine and throwing money down the drain. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

We have subjected the spectacular 55 ”Samsung QLED Q60A TV to all kinds of tests. Read our analysis and opinion

The 20 best horror movies of the last decade to enjoy being scared. Check the list

Motor

They create efficient autonomous boats that will navigate the canals of Amsterdam. Read the news

Science

This is how the Boston Dynamics robot dances, one of the best songs from The Rolling Stones. Read the news

They find a 100-million-year-old crab perfectly preserved in amber, down to the last hair on its legs. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

A businessman faces 20 years in prison for spending $ 57,000 of a Covid loan on a Pokémon card. Read the news

This is the largest Ferris wheel in the world, and it just opened in Dubai. Read the news

What does the letter of the DNI mean and the curious reason why only 23 letters are used. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!