Telegram goes launch a subscription service to remove the ads from the big channels.

BMW has announced that numerous car models manufactured starting next week, will not have a touch screen due to the semiconductor crisis.

Do not miss the reviews of the smartphones Realme 8I, Redmi 10, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite New Edition, and the Samsung Galaxy A52S. We also have reports such as the 9 smart devices you should have in your bedroom, hot air heater buying guide, 10 tricks to get the most out of Gmail, the best Disney movies +, and much more.

Technological news

Experts get wet: how far will the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum go? Read the news

Dark mode arrives in Windows 10’s search engine, and that’s what it looks like. Read the news

Telegram will launch a subscription service to disable ads on large channels. Read the news

This is how the Communities that will come to WhatsApp and that are inspired by Slack and Discord work. Read the news

Back to the past: BMW will launch some models without a touch screen, due to the semiconductor crisis. Read the news

Mobile phones

Realme 8i, the best mobile under 200 euros? Read our analysis and opinion

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite New Edition, where does it fit? Read the analysis and opinion

Xiaomi and Motorola would launch high-end phones with Snapdragon 898 before the end of 2021, and one of them is the Xiaomi 12. Read the news

Redmi 10, the last Redmi entry phone of the year? Read our analysis and opinion

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, analysis and opinion. Read the report

Computers and tablets

How to factory reset Windows 11 in 30 seconds. Read the news

Fix Windows Update problems and errors in Windows 10. Read the tutorial

So you can check if you have problems with RAM in Windows. Read the tutorial

The 10 tricks to get the most out of Gmail on your computer. Read the report

Lifestyle

Chargers and rechargeable batteries: buying guide to save and help the environment. Read the report

No more yelling at children when they make a lot of noise: this lamp does it for you. Read the news

This is the ideal temperature for your fridge: safe for food and saves energy. Read the news

Beer Brewing Kits: Everything You Need To Know To Make Your Own Craft Beer At Home. Read the report

The 9 smart devices you should have in your room. Read the report

These solar panels are portable and perfect for generating your own electricity. Read the report

Everything you need to know before buying an electric screwdriver. Read the report

Guide and tips for buying a hot air heater. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

These are the 10 best Disney + movies according to the most prestigious ranking. Read the report

Stranger Things 4 releases a trailer in Spanish, release date and episode titles. Read the news

Tech series you can devour this weekend on HBO Max. Read the report

Nintendo reveals the age of Nintendo Switch players, and 41-year-olds outnumber minors, among other curiosities. Read the news

Motor

This new technology will allow autonomous cars to see hidden pedestrians and cyclists. Read the news

Good news if you have already purchased the DGT V16 emergency light. Read the news

Science

Why the end of a volcano eruption cannot be predicted. Read the news

They discover that a natural plant from Samoa, used for centuries, is as effective as ibuprofen. Read the news

Create a new system that allows robots to manipulate thousands of objects with ease. Read the news

How we should prepare in case a power outage of hours, days or months finally arrives. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Discovered the mystery of the mummies of 4,000 years ago with modern clothes and hairstyles. Read the news

The Angel of the Knife, an 8-meter statue created with 100,000 knives from street violence. Read the news

