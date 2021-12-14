Welcome to a new installment of the current summary of ComputerHoy.com. The most important news of the last hours, in headlines and grouped by categories.

The social network WhatsApp has withdrawn one of its most practical, but also most controversial, functions: know if a contact is online or not.

Elon Musk named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, for his contribution in fields as diverse as electric cars, space travel and solar panels. And also, because it has not stopped making noise all year …

Yesterday we premiered a new chapter of our podcast, where we talk about lipstick headphones, green laptops, OLED TVs, and the new ebook reader from Amazon. Here it is in video format:

Technological news

No, India has not approved bitcoin as legal currency – this has happened.

They want to end the boarding pass at airports: everything will work through facial recognition.

These are the cryptocurrencies that have given investors the most joy in 2021.

It's over, you will no longer be able to spy on whether or not a WhatsApp contact is connected.

Another win for Elon Musk: Time magazine's person of the year.

Mobile phones

This new Xiaomi technology will allow our smartphones to have more autonomy.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra and its lavish design of the back and a possible agreement with Leica.

The supposed designs of the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra are filtered in real images.

Now you can find nearby AirTags on Android thanks to the application just launched by Apple.

Honor would join Samsung and launch its own folding, the Honor Magic Fold.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE, premium mid-range with 65W fast charge and Dimmensity 900 chip.

Computers and tablets

This motherboard has a screen as big as an iPhone so you can navigate the BIOS comfortably.

Lifestyle

Neither gold, nor stocks nor Bitcoin, a study shows that investing in these toys can be more profitable.

The exclusive 1.5 euro gold coin that will be minted in Spain.

What is OnlyFans, how does it work and how to make money on the most controversial social network.

Carrefour makes an important change in its yogurts that Mercadona and other supermarkets could imitate.

Tiktok's viral trick to effortlessly make the floor cleaner than ever.

Leisure and gaming

Everyone talks about Succession, but there is a Spanish series that triumphs on HBO Max.

All the premieres of the week on Netflix: the time for moviegoers has come.

Shang-Chi will have a sequel and series on Disney + and the director is already known.

They discover a curious continuity error in Friends 27 years after the premiere of the episode.

The PS5 is still out of stock but at least you will be able to buy the new official covers and the colored controls.

Motor

Toyota will start charging a subscription for its remote start key fob and other services.

Cabify and its monthly subscription like Netflix to use scooters, motorcycles and cars.

Goggo presents Glovo's autonomous delivery robot and autonomous food truck that will tour Madrid in January.

7 hybrid cars arriving in 2022 that you shouldn't miss.

This is the fastest electric BMW out there.

One of the world's most popular music and podcast apps is now compatible with Android Auto.

Can you be fined for taking the car too dirty?

Science

With this new sleeping bag, NASA aims to avoid loss of sight in astronauts.

Apparently they are able to cure a man with type 1 diabetes thanks to a new therapy.

The curiosities of the day

With a Christmas highlight: Aldi has started selling sparkly stockings.

Find out how many people you share a name with and what is the average age of those who are called like you.

The Holoportals are here, and they are spectacular.

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!