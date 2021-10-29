Last summary of the week with very important news, which may mark the future of technology in the coming years.

Facebook is no longer called Facebook. At least the company. Is now Goal, to reaffirm its commitment to the future: the metaverse.

Google has acknowledged that emojis on Android have been broken for years, but he has already put in place the plan to fix it definitively.

Android 12 just came out, but Google has already introduced a variant: Android 12L. In the linked news we explain what it is for.

Technological news

Samsung wants to end the lack of semiconductors: in 2026 it will triple its production of chips.

The evidence of one of the biggest fiascos in Apple's history disappears.

Facebook changes its name to Meta, and embraces the Metaverse.

How to identify and avoid scams after the merger of Bankia and CaixaBank.

LinkedIn launches a new feature that would help freelancers land more jobs.

Computer Hoy number 602 is already on your kiosk!

The 7 key points revealed by leaked Facebook papers.

The great fear of the experts with the Bitcoin price escalation.

Mobile phones

Google recognizes that Android has a big problem with emojis, this is how it will solve it.

What is WhatsApp Delta and how does it work, the dangerous extension that you should avoid.

Never leave your iPhone to anyone without doing the triple tap trick first.

How is Zeiss's relationship with Vivo smartphones?

Android 12 has not finished coming out and Google announces Android 12L: this is the new operating system.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is announced with a very upcoming market launch.

How to use the Google translator and get the most out of it.

Computers and tablets

The notch of the MacBook Pro begins to cause problems for users.

Raspberry launches a new microcomputer: more powerful than the Zero W and only five euros more expensive.

What components are you interested in updating if you want to improve your gaming experience on PC.

Lifestyle

Google launches a tool to delete photos of minors from search results.

'El pagomocho' is the latest scam with Bizum in which it is very easy to fallr.

The increasingly widespread advice not to ruin the next Christmas (or your pocket).

The great trick to roast chestnuts at home, in three minutes and without an oven or pan.

Simple tricks with coffee that help you lose weight.

Leisure and gaming

Best Disney Plus Movies to Watch on Halloween, Ranked Best to Worst.

Some HBO series have disappeared with the change to HBO Max, but will be back soon.

Motor

What are crystallized tires, and how to prevent it from happening to you.

The DGT explains how to drive in the lane that generates more doubts among drivers.

What is the future of synthetic gasoline from Porsche.

Science

If you live on a seventh floor you age faster than if you live on a first floor according to science.

China claims they have created a quantum computer a million times more powerful than Google's.

Facial recognition in UK schools stopped after a few days.

The curiosities of the day

They have developed an algorithm that can decipher our secret numbers even if we cover our hands.

Flowspace, the Microsoft pod to increase concentration and productivity while you work.

The optical illusion that is revolutionizing the networks and that you will not understand the first time.

