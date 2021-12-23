If you have been disconnected from today for a day, in the summary of ComputerHoy.com we will tell you everything that has happened in the last 24 hours. Welcome!

Two years later, we are still the same: Amazon, Meta and Twitter announce that they will not attend CES 2022 because of Omicron.

What is web3? Elon Musk and the founder of Twitter have been debating it, the new Internet. We tell you what it consists of.

The 2022 mobiles are already shaping up: the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 48 Mpx sensor, first official image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and many, many folding mobiles.

Technological news

CES 2022 begins to falter: cancellations begin because of Ómicron.

It's not Google, this was the most visited site on the entire Internet in 2021.

What is Web3, the new Internet that confuses Elon Musk and the founder of Twitter.

The changes in the electricity bill that the Government prepares for 2022.

The number 606 of Computer Hoy is already in your kiosk!

DuckDuckGo develops a faster and more private browser than Chrome for desktop and mobile.

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best entry-level smartphones.

Mobile phones

Apple will jump to 48 Mpx with its new iPhone 14 Pro in 2022 after years and years of 12 Mpx sensors.

Realme GT2 will be released on January 4 and its Pro version will be top.

The design of the realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition can be seen before its presentation.

2022 will be the year of folding, Honor confirms its Magic V.

The first official images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are filtered and it reminds too much of a Galaxy Note.

The Huawei P50 Pocket can be seen on video and this is how the new Huawei folding behaves.

Samsung puts the brakes on updating Android 12 and One UI 4.0 due to a number of issues.

Computers and tablets

Despite promises to China, it has many years to compete with NVIDIA: its graphics card disappoints.

Apple will not abandon the launch of new Intel equipment despite the success of its M1.

Not all USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 3 and there is a big difference.

The time has come for square monitors: LG DualUp Monitor with 16:18 format.

How to install multiple bootable operating systems on a pendrive.

How to create a new Hotmail account or recover an old one that you have lost.

25 accessories that will improve your telework space at home.

How Telegram Web works: configuration and everything you can do without using your mobile.

Lifestyle

With this new application you will be able to control home devices from your Wear OS watch.

8 projects to do at home as a family for Christmas.

Last minute Christmas gifts that arrive in time for the 25th if you buy them now.

The best Christmas recipes for Lidl's alternative to Thermomix.

Still haven't done your Christmas Eve shopping? These are the cheapest online supermarkets right now.

Leisure and gaming

Have you finished these 7 well-known series? On December 31 they will disappear from Netflix.

The Winter Sale begins on Steam, and a free game to start Christmas off right.

Motor

This is how Volkswagen wants electric cars to be charged in the future.

7 cars that have been very important in the history of Ford.

Few drivers know what to do to warn that they are going to brake heavily: you should not turn on the hazard lights.

Science

This is how the famous Boston Dynamics robot wants to congratulate you on Christmas.

The curiosities of the day

Retired tester: they pay 600 euros to retirees for making a digital life as a teenager.

Does your cat sit at the keyboard while you telecommute? This curious viral trick explains how to avoid it.

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!