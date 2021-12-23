If you have been disconnected from today for a day, in the summary of ComputerHoy.com we will tell you everything that has happened in the last 24 hours. Welcome!
Two years later, we are still the same: Amazon, Meta and Twitter announce that they will not attend CES 2022 because of Omicron.
What is web3? Elon Musk and the founder of Twitter have been debating it, the new Internet. We tell you what it consists of.
The 2022 mobiles are already shaping up: the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 48 Mpx sensor, first official image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and many, many folding mobiles.
Technological news
CES 2022 begins to falter: cancellations begin because of Ómicron. Read the news
It’s not Google, this was the most visited site on the entire Internet in 2021. Read the news
What is Web3, the new Internet that confuses Elon Musk and the founder of Twitter. Read the news
The changes in the electricity bill that the Government prepares for 2022. Read the news
The number 606 of Computer Hoy is already in your kiosk! Read the news
DuckDuckGo develops a faster and more private browser than Chrome for desktop and mobile. Read the news
Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best entry-level smartphones. Read the news
Mobile phones
Apple will jump to 48 Mpx with its new iPhone 14 Pro in 2022 after years and years of 12 Mpx sensors. Read the news
Realme GT2 will be released on January 4 and its Pro version will be top. Read the news
The design of the realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition can be seen before its presentation. Read the news
2022 will be the year of folding, Honor confirms its Magic V. Read the news
The first official images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are filtered and it reminds too much of a Galaxy Note. Read the news
The Huawei P50 Pocket can be seen on video and this is how the new Huawei folding behaves. Read the news
Samsung puts the brakes on updating Android 12 and One UI 4.0 due to a number of issues. Read the news
Computers and tablets
Despite promises to China, it has many years to compete with NVIDIA: its graphics card disappoints. Read the news
Apple will not abandon the launch of new Intel equipment despite the success of its M1. Read the news
Not all USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 3 and there is a big difference. Read the news
The time has come for square monitors: LG DualUp Monitor with 16:18 format. Read the news
How to install multiple bootable operating systems on a pendrive. Read the tutorial
How to create a new Hotmail account or recover an old one that you have lost. Read the tutorial
25 accessories that will improve your telework space at home. Check the list
How Telegram Web works: configuration and everything you can do without using your mobile. Read the tutorial
Lifestyle
With this new application you will be able to control home devices from your Wear OS watch. Read the news
8 projects to do at home as a family for Christmas. Read the tutorial
Last minute Christmas gifts that arrive in time for the 25th if you buy them now. Read the news
The best Christmas recipes for Lidl’s alternative to Thermomix. Read the report
Still haven’t done your Christmas Eve shopping? These are the cheapest online supermarkets right now. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
Have you finished these 7 well-known series? On December 31 they will disappear from Netflix. Read the news
The Winter Sale begins on Steam, and a free game to start Christmas off right. Read the news
Motor
This is how Volkswagen wants electric cars to be charged in the future. Read the news
7 cars that have been very important in the history of Ford. Read the news
Few drivers know what to do to warn that they are going to brake heavily: you should not turn on the hazard lights. Read the news
Science
This is how the famous Boston Dynamics robot wants to congratulate you on Christmas. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
Retired tester: they pay 600 euros to retirees for making a digital life as a teenager. Read the news
Does your cat sit at the keyboard while you telecommute? This curious viral trick explains how to avoid it. Read the news
