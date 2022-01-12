What has happened in the last 24 hours in the world of technology? You have it here summarized in a handful of news in headlines, and sorted by categories. Welcome!

It seems that this year is going to be the massive deployment of 5G connection: Vodafone has announced that it is already installing it in 109 municipalities.

Manufacturers are in a hurry, and they are not waiting for MWC: yesterday the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was presented, one of the reference mobiles of 2022.

Technological news

The European Parliament sanctioned for skipping European privacy directives with cookies on its COVID website. Read the news

Why Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone have asked the European Union to ban the new privacy function of iPhones. Read the news

In 2021 iOS app developers have received 60,000 million dollars in the App Store, how much did Apple earn? Read the news

Vodafone’s massive deployment of 5G begins, will reach these 109 municipalities in 2022. Read the news

Bitcoin is dangerously close to a new ‘Death Cross’. Read the news

The indirect consequences that cryptocurrencies cause to the environment. Read the news

Even the Associated Press bets on the NFTs and begins to sell its historical catalog. Read the news

Mobile phones

The launch of the new Motorola Razr 3 could be much earlier than expected. Read the news

This is the new OnePlus 10 Pro: technical characteristics and release date. Read the news

Oneplus 10 Pro 5G is now official: it launches a new generation of Snapdragon and renews with Hasselblad cameras. Read the news

Android 13 will integrate a native QR reader from the toolbar and lock screen. Read the news

Exploded view of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, 19 screws that hide a secret. Read the news

9 applications to learn to program from your Android mobile. Read the news

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21 FE, which mobile is better? Read the report

Instagram would be working on a feature that will allow you to organize your profile photos at will. Read the news

WhatsApp is already testing voice memo playback in the background. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Get a 5.25-inch floppy drive to work on Windows 11. Read the news

Lifestyle

Income 2021: key dates and when you can request your draft in 2022. Read the news

9 tips to make going back to school and teleworking as comfortable as possible. Read the news

10 questions and answers you should know if you want to start using Bizum. Read the news

How to prevent pasta from sticking when cooked. Read the news

This home remedy devised by a nutritionist recovers dry and damaged hair and restores all its shine. Read the news

The Perforated Paper Viral Trick To Use The Hot Air Fryer Without Mess – Does It Work? Read the news

Leisure and gaming

The Silent Sea, the Korean drama that is as popular as The Squid Game. Read the news

Netflix renews for two seasons one of its most hated series. Read the news

How to watch series and movies on any TV, even if it is not a Smart TV. Read the report

Tips and guide to buy an Android TV Box in 2022 and turn your TV into a Smart TV. Read the report

NVIDIA Introduces RTX 3080 With 12GB Memory, Angering Gamers Even More. Read the news

This will be the facial model that will bring Wonder Woman to life in the video game. Read the news

Motor

Mercedes Vision EQXX will reach 1,000 kilometers of autonomy. Read the news

What is the fine for entering a restricted area with the wrong DGT label? Read the news

Quick tricks to get the most out of Android Auto that hardly anyone uses. Read the news

Science

The 10,000 Steps Myth, What’s Truth About This Weight Loss Habit? Read the news

Some breakfasts make you age faster, which ones should you avoid? Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Here’s how to use a flying jetpack on a rescue mission. Read the news

Objects or cakes? The most realistic cakes in the world will blow your mind. Read the news

