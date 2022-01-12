What has happened in the last 24 hours in the world of technology? You have it here summarized in a handful of news in headlines, and sorted by categories. Welcome!
It seems that this year is going to be the massive deployment of 5G connection: Vodafone has announced that it is already installing it in 109 municipalities.
Manufacturers are in a hurry, and they are not waiting for MWC: yesterday the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G was presented, one of the reference mobiles of 2022.
Why Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone have asked the EU to prohibit the new iPhone privacy option? We explain it to you in the news.
Technological news
The European Parliament sanctioned for skipping European privacy directives with cookies on its COVID website. Read the news
Why Telefónica, Orange and Vodafone have asked the European Union to ban the new privacy function of iPhones. Read the news
In 2021 iOS app developers have received 60,000 million dollars in the App Store, how much did Apple earn? Read the news
Vodafone’s massive deployment of 5G begins, will reach these 109 municipalities in 2022. Read the news
Bitcoin is dangerously close to a new ‘Death Cross’. Read the news
The indirect consequences that cryptocurrencies cause to the environment. Read the news
Even the Associated Press bets on the NFTs and begins to sell its historical catalog. Read the news
Mobile phones
The launch of the new Motorola Razr 3 could be much earlier than expected. Read the news
This is the new OnePlus 10 Pro: technical characteristics and release date. Read the news
Oneplus 10 Pro 5G is now official: it launches a new generation of Snapdragon and renews with Hasselblad cameras. Read the news
Android 13 will integrate a native QR reader from the toolbar and lock screen. Read the news
Exploded view of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, 19 screws that hide a secret. Read the news
9 applications to learn to program from your Android mobile. Read the news
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21 FE, which mobile is better? Read the report
Instagram would be working on a feature that will allow you to organize your profile photos at will. Read the news
WhatsApp is already testing voice memo playback in the background. Read the news
Computers and tablets
Get a 5.25-inch floppy drive to work on Windows 11. Read the news
Lifestyle
Income 2021: key dates and when you can request your draft in 2022. Read the news
9 tips to make going back to school and teleworking as comfortable as possible. Read the news
10 questions and answers you should know if you want to start using Bizum. Read the news
How to prevent pasta from sticking when cooked. Read the news
This home remedy devised by a nutritionist recovers dry and damaged hair and restores all its shine. Read the news
The Perforated Paper Viral Trick To Use The Hot Air Fryer Without Mess – Does It Work? Read the news
Leisure and gaming
The Silent Sea, the Korean drama that is as popular as The Squid Game. Read the news
Netflix renews for two seasons one of its most hated series. Read the news
How to watch series and movies on any TV, even if it is not a Smart TV. Read the report
Tips and guide to buy an Android TV Box in 2022 and turn your TV into a Smart TV. Read the report
NVIDIA Introduces RTX 3080 With 12GB Memory, Angering Gamers Even More. Read the news
This will be the facial model that will bring Wonder Woman to life in the video game. Read the news
Motor
Mercedes Vision EQXX will reach 1,000 kilometers of autonomy. Read the news
What is the fine for entering a restricted area with the wrong DGT label? Read the news
Quick tricks to get the most out of Android Auto that hardly anyone uses. Read the news
Science
The 10,000 Steps Myth, What’s Truth About This Weight Loss Habit? Read the news
Some breakfasts make you age faster, which ones should you avoid? Read the news
The curiosities of the day
Here’s how to use a flying jetpack on a rescue mission. Read the news
Objects or cakes? The most realistic cakes in the world will blow your mind. Read the news
This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!