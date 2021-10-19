Many considered Yoenis Céspedes, a native of Campechuela in the eastern Cuban province of Granma, to be the best Cuban player of today during his eight seasons in the Major Leagues, who celebrated on the day of this Monday, October 18 his 36th birthday.

Céspedes made his debut in the National Series in the 2003-2004 season with the Alazanes de Granma team, leaving an offensive average of .301, 378 OBP, 502 SLU, 880 OPS, in addition to connecting 17 doubles, 7 triples and 9 homers along with 42 RBIs that made him one of the best rookies of the season with Frank Monthiep from the capital.

The Granmense throughout eight seasons in the National Series left an offensive average of .311 and his line was (394OPB / 565SLU / 959OPS), in addition to dispatching 177 balls outside the stadium limits and sending 586 teammates to the home plate.

Member on several occasions of the Cuban National team in international events since 2003 when he was a member of the Cuba Youth team. In his time with the uniform of the four letters, his participation in the II World Baseball Classic stands out. He was selected as the center fielder of the All Stars.

In 2011, the Cuban left the country in search of reaching the North American Major League Baseball and began his preparation in the Dominican Republic.

His dream would come true in 2012 when he is signed by the Oakland Athletics for four seasons, leaving in his debut in the Big Top that year batting average of .292 and offensive line of (356OPB / 505SLU / 861OPS), in addition to hit 23 homers and tow 82 teammates.

In 2013 “La Power” (as the Cuban was known) won the Home Run Derby held at Citi Field in New York, becoming the first player to win the Derby without having been selected for the Game. of the Stars in that season.

The following year Céspedes would repeat his success in the Home Run Derby, which on this occasion was held at Target Field and became together with the great Ken Griffey Jr as the only players to have repeated the Title in the Home Run Derby in consecutive years.

In the 2015 season he was traded to the New York Mets where he remained until 2020 when he decided to leave the organization before his disagreements with his team management.

During his time in the Major Leagues, the Cuban average for 273 and his line was (327OPB / 497SLU / 824OPS), in addition to connecting 165 home runs, 173 doubles, 24 triples, driving a total of 528 runners and scoring 475 runs during the 834 games that He participated.

Undoubtedly, the Power has had a great career up to this point, although it is not yet known what will happen to its future in the world of Baseball.