Vulnerability Log4Shell puts at risk millions of applications and services in the world, from iCloud to Steam.

A tornado destroyed an Amazon warehouse yesterday. There are at least 6 dead, and 60 missing.

Technological news

Is it too late to start investing in Shiba Inu? Read the news

From iCloud to Steam: the Log4Shell vulnerability puts millions of applications and services in the world at risk. Read the news

Things that should never be charged in a bar or restaurant according to the OCU. Read the news

Computer Hoy 2021 Awards: Choose the best products of the year and win fantastic prizes. Read the news

Now you can talk to Facebook in real time if your account is closed. Read the news

Six dead and 60 missing after an Amazon warehouse collapsed in a rare winter tornado. Read the news

Mobile phones

You may soon be able to buy foldable phones at a much cheaper price. Read the news

How to download videos from Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Read the report

Computers and tablets

The easiest way to install Android apps (APK) on Windows. Read the tutorial

We thoroughly tested the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 Signature Edition ebook reader. Read our analysis and opinion

The best homemade tricks to keep your gaming laptop cool. Read the tutorial

6 websites with which to share files, without registration, or email, or app. Read the report

Acer Aspire Vero, the ecological laptop. Read our analysis and opinion

This is all the memory Chrome can save in Windows with its new technology. Read the news

We have tested the GPT-3: can you tell the difference if you are talking to an AI? Read the report

Lifestyle

Why do IKEA or Decathlon ask for the zip code: is it dangerous to give it? Read the news

How and when to preheat an air fryer for a crisp and even result. Read the news

Watches that do electrocardiograms (ECG): these are the best and cheapest you can buy. Read the report

How are the original Huawei Freebuds Lipstick headphones? Read our analysis and opinion

The 9 best applications to track parcel shipments on Android and iOS. Read the report

How to send an Amazon package to someone without knowing their address. Read the tutorial

Checks and gift cards for Christmas that you can buy as a last minute gift. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

Disney wants to bounce back from the movie bump in its latest superhero movie: Eternals on Disney Plus in January. Read the news

Is the 55 ”Philips OLED 806 TV worth it? Read our analysis and opinion

Christmas movies 2021: these are the best you can see on Disney Plus. Read the report

Captain Kirk’s journey into space premieres as a documentary on Amazon Prime Video. Read the news

Motor

Why in Australia they put signs on the road to play trivia. Read the news

Changes in the DGT Traffic Law that involve fines and the withdrawal of points that you must memorize. Read the news

Science

Engineers create a robot that can be a humanoid or even a car. Read the news

Drops are already on sale that allow you to read closely without wearing glasses, if you have presbyopia. Read the news

If you are afraid of the sea, do not watch this spectacular video that compares the ocean depth of all seas. Read the news

Curious maps that will make you see the world in a different way. Read the report

What is an oral irrigator and what is it for: the trendy gadget to keep your teeth healthy. Read the buying guide

The curiosities of the day

This is the new hotel complex they want to build in Dubai, and it floats on water. Read the news

Jeff Bezos is already officially an astronaut, but he will be the last to receive the wings. Read the news

This terrifying humanoid could fly to the top of the sky thanks to its thrusters. Read the news

A man kept a rock for years believing it to be gold, but it turned out to be much more valuable. Read the news

