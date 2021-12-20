The week of Christmas begins, and the current news does not want to lose prominence. Here are the most interesting of the weekend.

The social network WhatsApp will give absolute power to group administrators, to the point that they can delete messages that they have not written.

Yahoo! Finance has chosen Worst Company of 2021, and surely you guess who has won …

We recommend the 9 Gen iPad review, realme book notebook, Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT2 headphones, and MSI OPTIX MPG321QRF-QD monitor. Also reports such as the 10 gifts from Apple that are not an iPhone, Windows 11 unnecessary programs, chargers and types of electric car charges, cheap alternatives to the Lidl robot, and more.

Technological news

With the market down, what is the interest to buy: Shiba Inu or Dogecoin?

WhatsApp will allow group administrators to delete any message.

They choose the Worst Company of 2021, and the winner has not surprised anyone.

NVIDIA introduces new RTX and MX graphics chips for notebooks.

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best desktop computers.

Mobile phones

Use any image or video on Android as floating content with this trick.

Computers and tablets

BusKill, the USB cable that destroys your laptop if it is disconnected.

We have subjected the 9th generation Apple iPad to all kinds of tests.

Has Windows 11 suddenly gotten slow? It is a Microsoft error and it has a solution.

How many ways are there to shut down Windows 11?

Is the MSI OPTIX MPG321QRF-QD monitor worth it?

Are there differences between JPG and JPEG formats?

These programs are unnecessary in Windows and it is better to uninstall them.

How is the realme Book laptop?

How to use your mobile as a slide control for a computer.

Best Power Banks to charge a laptop with USB Type C.

Lifestyle

These are the best wireless headphones under $ 50 you can buy.

10 original gifts for family or techie friends.

13 non-iPhone Apple products that are worth your time too.

Cheap alternatives to the Lidl robot that have nothing to envy you.

A headset for editing video or music, Audio Technica ATH-M50x BT2.

10 Xiaomi gifts for fans of the Chinese brand in Spain.

The best Christmas carols playlists on Spotify.

Mercadona surprises with its cheap version of the controversial Healthy Nocilla.

Guide and tips for buying a bottle warmer.

Leisure and gaming

Not even Microsoft has Xbox consoles – you have to use dev kits in a Halo competition.

What console to give at Christmas? These are the best options available.

Motor

Citroën presents a doorless electric buggy for a weekend adventure.

They create a robot with two motorized wheels that is capable of climbing stairs even faster than you.

Chargers and types of electric car charging: Not all charge equally fast.

Science and culture

Antigen test: how to use them correctly and what to do if it tests positive.

A chance unveils a Roman mosaic from two millennia ago used as a coffee table for 50 years.

These autonomous robots will bring your food order to you while you wait at the airport.

Scientists develop a test to discover if your cat is a psychopath, do you dare to check it?

Flexible, paper-like and biodegradable batteries are here.

The curiosities of the day

The Indian sadhu who has been raising his arm for world peace for 48 years.

Dozens of camels expelled from a beauty pageant in Saudi Arabia because their owners had used botox to beautify them.

It starts with exchanging a hairpin and ends up getting a house with a garden.

This has been the summary of technology news of the day.