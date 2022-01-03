Not even the holidays stop the technological news, and even less with one of the most important technology fairs of the year, CES 2022, which begins today.
The new year has brought us changes in product warranty, the availability of parts, and other news that we tell you.
The German company Delivery Hero takes control of the Spanish Glovo, one of the most important startups in the country.
This weekend we have published the analysis of the Motorola E40 mobile, the Razer Kaira Pro headphones, and the Roborock Dyad vacuum cleaner. And reports like the hidden functions of your iPhoneHow to optimize Android apps, HBO Max exclusive movies, tricks to retouch and organize photos, machines for making vegetable milk, and much more.
Technological news
Delivery Hero takes control of Glovo, the popular Spanish home delivery company. Read the news
CES 2022 is not canceled, but will last one day less. Read the news
The new year brings you 3 great news if you are going to buy electronic devices. Read the news
If you have a Xiaomi mobile, this interests you: the update dates to MIUI 13 have been revealed. Read the news
Samsung presents at CES 2022 a PC monitor that controls home devices, and a new curved 4K monitor at 240 Hz.Read the news
Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best high-end Smart TVs. Read the news
Mobile phones
TikTok’s simple viral trick to make your iPhone battery last longer. Read the news
These are the best Oppo phones you can buy in 2022. Read the report
A mobile that has surprised us, the Motorola E40. Read the analysis and opinion
These are the best POCO phones you can buy in 2022. Read the report
How to stop sharing data and keep your privacy on Google Maps. Read the tutorial
Hidden features and things you didn’t know your iPhone could do. Read the tutorial
How to optimize the consumption of apps on Android to save battery or keep them running. Read the report
Computers and tablets
XPG Vault, the first mouse with 1 TB of storage. Read the news
What are the best free tools to repair Windows 11? Read the report
How to clear different Windows 11 caches to improve performance. Read the tutorial
Lifestyle
Tricks to organize and retouch all the photos you’ve taken this Christmas effortlessly. Read the report
What is “the aisle of shame” of supermarkets like Lidl or Aldi. Read the news
The vacuum cleaner that sucks and scrubs in one go? We tested the Roborock Dyad. Read the report
Vegetable milk machines: what they are, how they work and everything you need to know. Read the report
Guide and advice for buying Cecotec products: ranges, warranty, technical service and more. Read the report
Leisure and gaming
The curious reason you will never see James Bond with an iPhone. Read the news
The best movies and series that you can watch totally free on Pluto TV. Read the report
The best HBO Max movies you won’t find on Netflix or any other platform. Read the report
The Arcade Sofa is here, for the nostalgic gamers of the 90s.Read the news
How to get free games with Amazon Prime Gaming. Read the news
We tested the helmets for Xbox, the Razer Kaira Pro. Read our analysis and opinion
Destroy 15 classic Game Boy Colors with resin to make a Pokémon game table, art or wanton destruction? Read the news
The 7 best FPS games to play from the browser without a powerful computer. Read the report
10 surprisingly cheap PlayStation 5 games despite their quality. Read the report
Motor
What’s new in Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for 2022. Read the news
What is OBD and how to get the most out of your car’s electronics. Read the news
Science
Scientists have built a robot gecko to discover the secrets of its landing. Read the news
This massager robot costs 300,000 euros but it promises to remove all the knots from your back. Read the news
The secrets of Mount Olympus, the largest mountain in the Solar System, almost three times higher than Everest. Read the news
The trick backed by science so that the water does not overflow when cooking the pasta. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
On the Burning Mountain of Australia there is a fire that has been burning for 6,000 years, and it is not a volcano. Read the news
Tanbo Art, the Japanese art that creates spectacular drawings in the rice fields, how do they do it? Read the news
Ghost apples do exist and are a natural phenomenon, but very rare.. Read the news
This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!