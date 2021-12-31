12/31/2021 at 12:29 PM CET

The Customs Surveillance service of the Tax Agency has intervened in waters east of the Strait of Gibraltar a total of 4,700 kilos of hashish inside a boat in which three citizens of Moroccan nationality were sailing.

As reported this Friday by the Tax Agency in a statement, the operation, deployed with air-naval means on the night of last Wednesday, has led to the largest seizure of hashish carried out by Customs Surveillance in a single narcolancha to date.

The ship acted as a mother boat or supplier of other ‘tires’ for the definitive introduction of the drug in the national territory.

The operation began when the air control means of the Tax Agency detected, to the east of the Strait, a semi-rigid boat of twelve meters in length motorized with four outboard motors of 300 horsepower each, which was transporting a large quantity of burlap bundles .

Immediately, an air-naval operation was ordered and two Customs vessels based in Algeciras were sent to search for the target. they intercepted the rigid boat by surprise while it was waiting to transfer cargo to other smaller boats.

After verifying the large number of burlap bales that the narcolancha was carrying and arresting its three occupants, the officials headed back to the Algeciras base, where the count of the hashish load showed the amount of 148 packages, weighing approximately 4,700 kilos.

Unlike other types of vessels, such as merchants, fishing boats or sailboats, whose intervention has sometimes led to apprehensions of hashish of even greater volume by the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency, in the case of this operation Researchers were surprised by the size of the load for a single RIB, even considering its role as a mother ship.

After the narcolancha intervened, Customs Surveillance officials found that it lacked minimum habitability conditions and that its crew memberss lacked material space to move from their seats on the boat, being literally surrounded by burlap bales that even exceeded the line of the inflatable floats.

The detainees, along with the drugs and other intervened effects, have already been placed at the disposal of the authorities.