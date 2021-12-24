

There are no magic remedies for a hangover, but there are valuable tips to help you cope better. Consuming plenty of water, sports drinks, carbohydrates, and vegetables will be of great help.

It is undeniable to say that we are in the season of excesses and it is very normal that the excitement of meeting with family and friends, make us lose control when it comes to drinking alcohol. Sadly, everything in life has consequences and a good night out takes a heavy toll on us the next morning. If you’ve ever had too much to drink, you know what some of the unpleasant signs are: nausea, tiredness, severe headache, dry mouth, upset stomach, anxiety, and hazy memory, just name a few. That is why every day more people are interested in finding remedies that make hangovers more bearable, although until now science has not found a single magic potion to cure the misery of having taken too much. Experts have identified several practical remedies to make the devastating hangover more sustainable, here are four of the most popular.

Taking into account that the hangover is associated with three important complications: inflammation, because it binds to different chemical enzymes in the body and changes the way they act; dehydration, because the level of urine in the body increases; and sleep deprivation, because it violently interrupts the natural cycle of rest and does not actually rest. Some natural allies that can shorten the annoying symptoms are worth considering.

4 hangover cures that really work:

1. Drink lots of water to replace lost fluids

While it won’t completely prevent the aftermath of a night of heavy drinking, hydration with water or other fluids, even if you can only take a few sips at a time, is helpful and a staple from the moment you wake up. Alcohol concentrates the blood, which is 70% water, so it can affect fluid balance. In simpler words, alcohol acts as a powerful diuretic that drains fluids from your body. Therefore the consumption of natural water is of great help in restoring the necessary fluids and can help the bloodstream and circulatory system to transport nutrients and oxygen to the tissues and eliminate the waste of a night of excessive consumption. Another very important point is avoid consuming more alcoholScientists have definitely debunked it as one of the most popular hangover cures – the reality is, it will only provide a temporary remedy because it relates to feeling euphoric. Basically it makes you forget about the hangover for a few hours, but that will lead to a cumulative effect, so in the long run you will feel worse.

2. Consume sports drinks to rehydrate the body faster

For those who are not very fond of natural water or who simply want to have an advantage over natural water, to speed up the recovery from a hangover: sports drinks are a good ally. Consider drinking Gatorade, Pedialyte, Powerade, or a similar non-carbonated sports drink. These drinks contain certain minerals called electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium., which help regulate fluid levels in the body. Sports drinks will raise blood glucose and can raise sodium levels, which helps muscle cells absorb and use water, leading to faster rehydration. If you don’t have a sports drink on hand, bet on drinking plain water and eating foods that are naturally full of electrolytessuch as pretzels, which have 486 milligrams of sodium per ounce, a medium banana that has 422 mg of potassium, cooked spinach, which provide 157 mg of magnesium per cup, and almonds, with 385 mg of calcium per cup.

3. Increase blood sugar level by eating carbohydrates

Alcohol can interfere with blood sugar levels, which may be the reason why fatigue, irritability and weakness are often consequences of intoxication. In fact that is why for years, Eating toast or pancakes with honey for breakfast has been touted as a hangover cure.. Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect glucose metabolism, so eating a snack with a high content of carbohydrates and sugars (the fructose in honey) can help raise your blood sugar and provide some immediate energy.

4. Protect the liver by eating asparagus

If you know ahead of time that you are going to a party where there is a good chance of binge drinking, a good tip is to stock your refrigerator with asparagus so you can enjoy a large bowl the next day. In one of the most cited articles on hangovers, based on Korean research published in the Journal of Food Science, Asparagus leaf and bud extracts were found to contain a large amount of amino acids and minerals that help relieve hangover symptoms. And it is also about vegetables that have protective effects on the liver, in principle because of their diuretic potential that helps eliminate excess alcohol and also provide many nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. All this for few calories and while hydrating the body.

