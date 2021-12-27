Let’s be honest at this point in the month After so many Christmas celebrations, it is very likely that we feel light and rather bloated. Although an indisputable part of the season is enjoying the emblematic and traditional Christmas dishes, and of course from one drink or another, it is normal for the body to suffer some consequences. Among the main affectations of course top the list those related to the functioning of the digestive system, the excesses of the season make us more likely to suffer from heaviness, inflammation, bloating and gas. Which is honestly most annoying. Based on this we gave ourselves the task of compiling 4 magnificent natural remedies for Eliminate these pesky digestive symptoms and survive the New Year’s Eve festivities with dignity.

The heaviness and inflammation of the stomach is a condition that in many cases is usually directly related to our lifestyle, daily habits and also usually derives from the days of excesses in food and drink. According to experts in many cases of trafficking temporary abdominal bloating, and its true cause is associated with intestinal gas. The good news is that there are natural allies that can make the path easier for us; Best of all, they have no side effects and are very easy to integrate into your daily routine.

1. Add turmeric to your daily diet

It is no secret to say that turmeric root has positioned itself as one of the most powerful medicinal remedies in recent times, it is a spice that shines for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. And that is why it is a wonderful digestive agent, which is ideal for both treating and preventing digestive bloating and much of it is related to its active compound called curcumin, which is the substance responsible for its therapeutic properties. In addition, it is a spice with great carminative and digestive properties; as favors the reduction of gas generation in the digestive tract and thereby reduces the risk of flatulence and colic. Best of all, it is very easy to integrate turmeric into the daily diet, although one of the best recommendations to combat heaviness is to drink a turmeric infusion after the main meals (especially on those occasions that we eat more). Also, you can integrate turmeric in juices, smoothies, smoothies, soups, creams and all kinds of stews.

Turmeric milk. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. Reduce your salt intake and drink natural serums

During the Christmas celebrations It is quite normal that we end up consuming salt in excess and it is found everywhere. From appetizers such as cheeses, dips, salty snacks and sausages, in sauces, meats, pasta and stews; It is no secret to say that excess salt in the diet is one of the main causes of bloating. In addition, sodium causes fluid retention and this in turn is responsible for inflammation. Therefore, one of the best tips is to be cautious with the excesses of foods rich in salt and processed, and also bet on the consumption of natural serums that promote the purification of the organism. A good mix is ​​a natural water serum with lemon juice and ginger, it is ideal for purifying and hydrating the body. Also, it is ideal since it provides great anti-inflammatory benefits and It is a great drink to counteract the effects of excess sodium in the body.

Natural serum. / Photo: Shutterstcok

3. Increase your potassium intake

Consuming potassium is a great remedy for treating bloating. TOHelps remove excess salt from the body and maintains fluid balance. In addition, potassium is the most important mineral to counteract the effects of excess sodium on blood pressure and in the body. Also, it is a powerful trace mineral that is of great help to expel everything that the body does not need (especially the excess salt and retained fluids). Bet on the consumption of avocados, bananas, legumes, soybeans, pistachios, yogurt, sweet potatoes, watermelon and green leafy vegetables. Best of all, they are delicious, affordable and very easy to integrate into your daily diet.

Potassium-rich foods. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Drink mint tea after every meal

Peppermint tea is considered a great remedy to treat a bloated stomach, not in vain it is one of the herbs of greater medicinal potential and above all it shines for its digestive qualities. This herb aids digestion as its ingredients such as menthol and menthone have digestive and antispasmodic properties. Peppermint also helps stimulate the secretion of gastric juice, which in turn, promotes the expulsion of gases. In addition, it is light, low in calories and ideal for relaxing the stomach muscles. It is recommended to consume a cup of fresh mint infusion after the main meals.

Mint tea./Photo: Shutterstock

