If your child hasn’t stopped thumb sucking by age 5, you need to take action. At that age, this habit could cause breathing problems, speech problems, or crooked teeth.

The most children stop thumb sucking between the ages of 2 and 4, and some do it earlier, at 6 or 7 months of age.

But if they’re still sucking at age 5, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it’s time to intervene.

Thumb sucking can cause long-term dental problems

From the age of 5, continuous thumb sucking can begin to cause damage. Sometimes nothing happens, but other times it can change the shape of a child’s mouth and face.

The severity of that damage depends mainly on how aggressively your child sucks his thumb.

“Children who put their thumbs in their mouths and occasionally suck gently are less likely to have problems than children who have a continuous, rhythmic strong suck,” says Esther Liu, president of Pediatrics at the University of Maryland Washington Center. in Baltimore.

The reason, he says, is that constant pressure can alter the shape of the roof of the mouth and upper jaw, causing a narrowing of the jaw or palate. This can decrease the airways and create changes in breathing patterns and the position of the tongue. It can also cause speech problems.

However, the most common consequence of prolonged suction of the inchar is malocclusion or crooked and misaligned teeth, says Adam S. Harwood, an endodontist in New York.

Also, many of these problems, says Harwood, can lead to other dental conditions in the future that could cost hundreds of euros to fix them. Some of these problems include:

Anterior open bite: A type of overbite that can cause problems when grinding food and the joint. Horizontal projection – A condition commonly known as “protruding teeth” is when the two front teeth extend well beyond the two bottom teeth. Some parents may seek treatment for cosmetic purposes. Gapped maxillary incisors: The spacing of the upper incisors is wider than normal, causing a gap between the teeth. Other inflection abnormalities.

How to stop your child from sucking their thumb

Thumb sucking is largely harmless, unless it goes on for years.

But if you feel like it’s time to end it, here are a few ways to help your child stop thumb sucking.

1. Identify the situations in which your child sucks his thumb. Are you tired, bored, or nervous? “Teach them to verbalize their feelings so they learn to identify those situations and then offer an alternative,” Liu says. For example, if he sucks his thumb when he is tired, offer him alternatives such as a stuffed animal to help him fall asleep.

2. Set achievable goals. Harwood recommends starting an honest conversation with your child to explain the consequences of continual thumb sucking. The goal is to get your “buy-in” to the plan by breaking what has become an annoying habit.

Of course, the success of this approach will depend on the age of the child. The older they are, the more likely they understand why they should stop.

3. Reinforce signs of positive change with small rewards. “Keeping a whiteboard or progress chart with a list of goals and rewards is particularly helpful,” says Harwood. And don’t be too critical of setbacks. “Explain how these are part of breaking the habit and that the idea is to move on and get back on track with positive behaviors.”

Four. Accessories can be used as a last resort. These include vented devices that adhere to the thumb and prevent actual suction from occurring, taking the pleasure out of gesturing, Harwood says. She also advises that using a specifically approved bitter-tasting gel applied to the thumb may be helpful for some children.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Cristina Fernández Esteban.