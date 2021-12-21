12/21/2021 at 12:01 CET

Maria Dotor

When our children are born, they only need one thing: us. To their figures of reference, from which they obtain affection, food, protection, time … But as our children grow older, the amount of things they think they need increases exponentially. It is at that moment when we say that our son has become a materialistic being. Has he been converted or have we converted him?

The psychologist Alberto Soler is clear about it, and he says so in his book ‘Educar without labels’: “Children are not born materialistic, we are the ones who make them that way. But not only parents, grandparents, uncles, advertising help us in this work … It seems that the whole environment was determined to make it happen this way. manner”.

But what are those acts that have ended up turning our son into a materialistic child? We review them:

1. They ask us for arms and we give them things

Children, when they are born, need little more than our arms, but when we cannot hold them “we fill their crib with rattles, mobiles, doudous, anything to distract them when they cry for our presence.” Later they grow up and ask us to play, or ask us for a story, but “We are so busy that we put the TV on them or we give them the tablet with an app”educational& rdquor ;. We distract them from what they really want and need, and we make them end up wanting things that they don’t really need at all. “

The lack of time, frustration and guilt in most families and we try to compensate them with objects, screens, apps.

2 trying to make up for lack of time

It is not easy to raise such children in today’s society. We need to enter two salaries at home to be able to make ends meet, often with long hours, overtime or mobility requirements … Maternity leave is still the shortest in Europe. What is the consequence of all this? We lack time. “Parents and children we have everything, but we lack time, and the little time we have we are exhausted. They, after marathon days of classes, after school, homework … And we after work, home and looking after them, many times without much help from the environment. This generates frustration and guilt in most families and we try to compensate them with objects, screens, apps. We try to fill our absences with substitutes and calm our guilt “, says Alberto Soler.

3 trying to fit them into an adult-centered world

We live in an adult-centered society, created by and for adults, where most of the time children don’t fit in. We have enabled some places where they can be (playgrounds), but outside of there, everything is designed for adults. In fact, hotels without children have been created where adults come who do not want little children running around end up with the peace and tranquility they are looking for. And that’s when parents have to go to a restaurant, and we need to fit in with our children. “Children who need to run, play … and since they can’t do it because they bother, we end up giving them the tablet so they can be entertained”, Alberto tells us.

“In restaurants, trying to avoid disapproving looks, we give them our cell phone so they don’t bother”

Alberto soler

Psychologist

4 exchanging affection for objects

“If you give me a kiss I’ll give you a gift”, “Look what your grandfather has bought for you, who loves you very much” … “If you approve everything, we will give you a mobile phone”. Do these phrases sound familiar to you? What implicit message are we transmitting to them with these phrases? Alberto Soler reminds us that “if we want the relationship with our children (or of these with their grandparents, uncles or relatives) is based on an exchange of affection for things, in truth the affection will never be present: there will only be an interest in getting those things. And when these disappear, the affection (that never was) will also “.