12/13/2021 at 7:42 PM CET

The Premier league announced this Monday the highest number of positives since the pandemic began, with a total of 42 cases in one week. In total, between Monday 6 and Sunday 12 December, 3,805 soccer players and club workers were tested for COVID-19, of which 42 tested positive. This season, the ‘record’ was 16 positives between August 16 and 22.

Due to this significant increase in cases, the Premier League is going to increase the number of tests for players and employees. Currently, two antigen tests are performed a week and it is expected to increase to three and even one a day if the situation requires it.

According to the Premier’s protocol, Antigen tests are performed and, if positive, a PCR is carried out to confirm the result. What’s more, security measures will be increased in clubs, including the use of indoor masks, social distance and the limitation of the time that footballers have indoor treatment, for example in massages.

The first game of the season has already been suspended

These measures are taken after the first game of the season had to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur had to be postponed, with no date yet defined, after the ‘Spurs’ reported eight cases among their footballers, plus five among employees.

New outbreak at Manchester United

This Monday, Brighton itself confirmed four cases among its players, while Manchester United announced a small outbreak among their footballers and employees and had to close the first team facilities in his sports city to limit contagion. The duel between United and Brentford to be played this Tuesday in London is in doubt.

Other teams like Leicester city and the Aston Villa have also recorded COVID-19 cases at a time when record of infections is broken in the United Kingdom and the Government has opened the possibility for everyone over 18 years of age to have access to the booster dose to combat the omicron variant.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, has urged players to get the vaccine, ensuring that doctors have recommended it. The total of cases this week is divided between the 23 that occurred from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 November and the 19 between Friday 10 and Sunday 12.