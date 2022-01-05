If you are a busy person and do not have time to catch up, in the summary of 6:30 in the morning you will find the best technology news of the last 24 hours. We started!

Hardware Avalanche at CES 2022. Computers from Acer, Razer, HP and Asus, televisions from Panasonic, LG and Sony, new processors from Intel and AMD, new graphics cards from NVIDIA … We’ll tell you all about it in the links.

And also, new mobiles, like the realme GT 2 Pro and the TCL 30.

Thousands of British websites with the .eu domain have been deactivated by Brexit, and their owners cannot reactivate them, as they do not reside in the EU.

Technological news

Apple makes history by reaching $ 3 trillion in market value. Read the news

Apple and Mozilla warn about a serious security flaw in the latest version of Chrome. Read the news

Thousands of websites with a .eu domain are offline due to Brexit. Read the news

Varapalo to 5G: They investigate if it can affect the airplanes in the landings. Read the news

Vote in the 2021 ComputerHoy Awards: finalists for the best headphones. Read the news

Neither Shiba Inu nor Dogecoin: these are the cryptocurrencies that have risen the most so far in 2022. Read the news

These are the cryptocurrencies with the most options to be the ‘Shiba Inu of 2022’ according to experts. Read the news

Mobile phones

This is the realme GT 2 Pro: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 2K AMOLED screen and 50 Mpx camera. Read the news

TCL is committed to 5G for its TCL 30 mobiles and the new tablets for students. Read the news

Computers and tablets

The 12th generation Intel Core is here for the desktop with up to 16 cores and a frequency of 5.1 GHz. Read the news

So are the new 12th generation Intel Core portable processors to stand up to the Apple M1 Max. Read the news

NVIDIA and its bet on CES 2022: RTX 3050 as a budget GPU and RTX 3080Ti for top laptops. Read the news

AMD surprises with its powerful line of Ryzen 6000 processors for laptops. Read the news

Asus renews the ROG Strix, ROG Scar and TUF with up to the portable RTX 3080 Ti and DDR5 memory. Read the news

All the details about the Asus Zephyrus G14 and the Zephyrus Duo 16 beast with two screens. Read the news

Acer Introduces First Laptop with Intel Arc Graphics Card, New Gaming Laptops, Monitors, PCs and Chromebooks. Read the news

If you have this motherboard very careful because it explodes in flames: ASUS is removing them. Read the news

Lifestyle

Can cryptocurrencies be inherited? Read the news

Sph2onge, the viral sponge that will save you hundreds of euros on kitchen paper. Read the news

What expensive perfume are cheap colognes from Zara, Lidl and Aldi. Read the news

The new Lenovo Smart Clock boasts a screen and wants to sneak into the little ones’ nightstand. Read the news

TCL Nxtwear Air, the Micro OLED glasses that project a screen of up to 140 inches anywhere. Read the news

How to clean an oil-free fryer so that it is perfect whatever you cook. Read the news

This is the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, a complete and intelligent cleaning station for the home. Read the news

How to sign up for unemployment in 2022 and stamp the online unemployment card at SEPE. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

HBO Max continues with the great reunions: after Friends and The Prince of Bel-Air, now a final meeting triumphs. Read the news

HyperX presents its new tools to dominate video games. Read the news

Sony Bravia XR 2022: this is the new Sony televisions with MiniLED, OLED and artificial intelligence panels. Read the news

New LG TVs at CES 2022: LG OLED G2 and LG QNED MINI LED. Read the news

Panasonic LZ2000, the top OLED TV that is renewed with better sound and targeting gaming. Read the news

The Asus Flow Z13 is a hybrid between tablet and gaming laptop that looks like something out of a science fiction movie. Read the news

HP OMEN 45L, a PC with the latest from Intel, AMD and Nvidia RTX 3090 to play to the fullest. Read the news

HP has a monitor for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the OMEN 27u 4K with HDMI 2.1. Read the news

Razer Blade 14, 15 and 17 inches: Ryzen 6000 or Intel Core 12th gen and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti. Read the news

Will it be possible to buy a PS5 in 2022 without going crazy? Read the news

Motor

Fined with 500 euros in the driving test: they had cameras. Read the news

These are the requirements that you must meet if you go on an electric scooter to avoid fines of up to 1,000 euros. Read the news

What is a “solitary accident” and how to avoid it according to the DGT. Read the news

This Mercedes car with a sunroof claims to be the European car that beats Tesla. Read the news

Science

The first completely free vaccine against COVID arrives: “As a gift to the world”. Read the news

Foods that delay age-related vision loss, such as presbyopia or cataracts. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

LiFiMAX Tab, the first tablet with LiFi, connects to the Internet through light waves. Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!